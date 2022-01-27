Food has an effect on many areas of our lives, including mental health. Currently, it is already a fact that a balanced diet is capable of interfering with brain and memory health.

Thus, it is essential to make good choices to help nourish this fantastic organ and preserve our cognitive ability. So today you will meet 10 foods that improve brain health!

Foods that improve brain health

Overall, foods with beneficial effects on the brain include sources of good fats, vitamins and minerals, such as fish, nuts and vegetables. Check out!

Avocado

Avocados are popular for having a high amount of monounsaturated fat, known as good fat, which makes cells more flexible. In addition, it has many vitamins and minerals with antioxidant effects, which help prevent the onset of brain-damaging diseases such as diabetes and hypertension.

Garlic

Garlic has compounds capable of lowering bad cholesterol, improving cardiovascular health and providing brain protection due to its antioxidants. In addition, it is a potent antibacterial.

brown rice

Brown rice has fiber and nutrients that help control cholesterol. Recent studies still point to the beneficial effect of this food on memory.

Oat

Due to its fiber and therapeutic properties, oats are one of the best foods to support cardiovascular health and blood circulation.

Olive oil

Professionals already report that a zero-fat diet is unhealthy, as it causes mood swings and even mental confusion. So, the ideal is to bet on good fats, such as unsaturated fats present in olive oil.

Coffee

Coffee in the right amount (in moderation) is able to provide the necessary energy your brain needs. Thus, this drink manages to strengthen communication between neurons to facilitate learning and memory.

chestnuts

Similar to avocados, chestnuts are sources of good fats and vitamin E, which are essential for cognition. However, avoid consuming nuts with a lot of sugar or salt.

Chocolate

Chocolate has many antioxidants, caffeine and tryptophan, which increase the production of a substance responsible for our good mood. However, remember to avoid high-sugar chocolates.

Eggs

Although the egg is reputed to raise bad cholesterol, the responsible for this process is actually frying. This is a complete food and composed of selenium, a great ally for mood.

seeds

Seeds such as flaxseed, sunflower and sesame have good fats, vitamin E, magnesium and several antioxidant compounds, which reduce the damage caused by stress.