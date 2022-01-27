For brothers, Eli felt bad about the kiss between Eslo and Lucas

The kiss between Eslô and Lucas continues to be a topic among the brothers of “BBB 22” (TV Globo). Rodrigo, Vinícius and Laís concluded that Eliezer was jealous of the new couple.

It turns out that Eli and Eslô had a certain intimacy since the beginning of the game, and Eliezer even said that he would stay with Slovenia because “they have similar lifestyles”. In view of this, the two received a lot of support from the other brothers until today, when the sister kissed and Lucas.

“Look at Eli… Tadinho. He felt it, but he’s not admitting it”, commented Rodrigo. Laís agreed and said: “He was very bad. He was in a corner and looking. He was looking all the time. He will never admit it, but Brazil saw it.”

Vyni also analyzed the situation and stated that her friend felt bad about the kiss. He said he felt sorry for Eliezer because of the new couple. Eliezer didn’t like his brother’s words at all and replied: “I didn’t come here to kiss, if I want to kiss I kiss outside… I’m not angry.”

Hours after the kiss, Eliezer called Slovenia for a chat and said that nothing has changed in their relationship. That they are friends and remain allies in the game.