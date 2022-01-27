For GDF and experts, the omicron peak will occur in February

posted on 01/27/2022 06:00



(credit: Marcelo Ferreira/CB/DA Press)

Despite the records recorded throughout the month of daily cases of covid-19, the numbers in the Federal District fell this Wednesday (26/1). There were 5,485 infected with the new coronavirus in a 24-hour period, and the transmission rate was below 2 for the first time in the last 12 days. Despite this, the Government of the Federal District (GDF) expects the peak of infections caused by the omicron variant to occur until February 15th. According to Governor Ibaneis Rocha (MDB), despite the prognosis, the local Executive is not considering adopting more restrictive measures. “Not for the time being”, reinforced Ibaneis.

For infectious disease specialist Ana Helena Germoglio, the wave of high cases has not yet been overcome. “This reflects the difficulty of access to testing. Full hospitals, full laboratories and restricted supplies. This generates more delay in testing and, consequently, discourages the population”, he explained. The doctor also said that some people who have contact with an infected person do not seek to perform the tests. “Either difficult access or, when a person in the family tests positive, the other symptomatic are already considering themselves positive too”, he considered.

Ana explained that, despite the drop in cases, the expectation that the peak will occur in the next two weeks remains. “All forecasts indicate that. And, if we take what happened in the United States as a basis, we also have this indication”, he confirmed.

Regarding the tests, the Health Department reported that testing takes place at the Basic Health Units of the DF, at Brasília Airport, for passengers who disembark in the federal capital, and at the Plano Piloto Bus Station. According to the folder, in some UBSs, the distribution of passwords was adopted as a measure to organize the queues, in addition to controlling the service capacity of each unit. “The secretariat emphasizes that there is no lack of assistance to the population, but the service in all health units is carried out by people, and these people get sick and also leave to take care of their own health”, said the folder, in a note.

records

In January, just the first three working days registered less than 1,000 cases. Yesterday, according to the epidemiological bulletin released by the Department of Health, there were 5,485 cases and five deaths – the record of deaths of the year. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the country’s capital has registered 584,615 infected and 11,152 dead.

With the updates, the moving average of cases reached 6,125.40, a value 121.55% higher than 14 days ago. The median of deaths is 3.40, which indicates an increase of 112.50% when compared to the same period.

The disease transmission rate is 1.87, that is, a group of 100 people transmits the disease to another 187. It is the first time in 12 days that the index is below 2. However, it remains above 1, which is the number considered safe by the World Health Organization (WHO).

According to a survey carried out by the DF Planning Company (Codeplan), the federal capital is experiencing the worst wave of the pandemic. The first phase had a record 3,172 daily infections, with 55 deaths and a transmission rate of 2.61. Also according to the report, in January this year, the DF recorded a record of active cases since the beginning of the pandemic. The value was 39,745, notified last Tuesday. In addition, active cases were up 2,755% during the month. On January 3, the value was 2,028.

ICUs

The occupancy rate of intensive care unit (ICU) beds for covid-19 in the public health network dropped to 95.59%, after spending the early hours of this Wednesday (26/1) at 98%. At around 4:30 pm, of the 74 ICUs, 65 had patients, three vacancies and six blocked awaiting release. In the private network, the rate was 57.85%, with 71 of the 137 beds being occupied.