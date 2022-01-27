For the second day, Itaúna has more than 400 cases of Covid-19 – Rádio Santana FM

Itaúna recorded this Tuesday 25/1, for the second consecutive day, more than 400 cases of coronavirus in 24 hours. In an update released by the Department of Health, the city added 417 new people infected from yesterday to today.

The municipality is experiencing the worst moment of the pandemic in numbers of contamination. In 25 days, 3,746 Italians tested positive in 2022. With the increasing number of cases, the moving average of the last 7 days keeps increasing. This Tuesday the average is 256 daily cases.

went up to 14,937, the total number of Italians diagnosed with Covid-19since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020.

289 deaths

The total number of deaths from complications with Covid-19 in Itaúna rose to 4 this year. This Tuesday, the Municipal Secretary of Health, next to Manoel Gonçalves Hospital, reported the death of a patient with a positive test for the new coronavirus.

According to the bulletin, the 52-year-old woman had no other comorbidities. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the city has lost 289 Italians due to complications from the disease.

In a note, Hospital and Secretary of Health emphasizes the importance of the correct use of the mask, the need for social distance, in addition to personal hygiene measures.

The most recent death was reported on Wednesday, 1/19, when an 87-year-old woman with comorbidities could not resist complications.

hospital bulletin

The number of hospitalizations that had been low at the beginning of the year, registers high this week. On Monday there were 25 patients being treated at Hospital Manoel Gonçalves. This Tuesday, 1/25, it decreased to 23 patientsdue to 4 discharges and 1 death.

The Itaúna hospital is a reference in the treatment of Covid, for the population of the municipalities of Itatiaiuçu, Itaguara and Piracema that are part of the microregion, and treat the disease at the local hospital.

vaccine saved

It is necessary to remember that the vaccine does not stop people from getting the infection more than once, but it prevents people from developing the severity of the illness to the point where they need to be hospitalized.

No vaccine offers 100% protection against disease, but all reduce the risk of infection, hospitalization, and death, especially after a booster dose.

Although the probability of infection after the vaccine is small, the more the disease is circulating, the greater the risk of the immunizer failing. Hence the need to vaccinate as many people as possible.