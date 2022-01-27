Foreign investment likely to gain strength after election, analysts say

The expectation is that US$ 58 billion in foreign investments will enter the Brazilian productive sector in 2022, still below the pre-pandemic standard.| Photo: Unsplash

Direct investment in the country (IDP) – the set of resources applied by foreigners in the productive sector – has not yet recovered from the fall caused by Covid-19. And recovery should only come after the October elections. Data released by the Central Bank (BC) this Wednesday show that US$ 46.4 billion in foreign investment came in last year, 23% more than in 2020. In 2019, before the pandemic, US$ 69.2 billion had come in.

The performance was strongly affected by the December numbers, which had the worst result in the historical series, which began in 1995. In the month, US$ 3.9 billion came out, mainly after the 20th. According to the head of the Statistics Department of the Central Bank , Fernando Rocha, the number is related to the remittances of profit made by companies operating in Brazil to their headquarters abroad.

The number is the third negative in the historical series. The other two took place in March 1995 and July 2016. This means that the companies sent funds abroad that had already been invested in Brazil. “The number is a point outside the curve. It is something atypical, punctual and that is not projected for the coming months”, says Rocha.

The numbers improved at the beginning of 2022. The BC points out that, in the year, until the 21st, US$ 2.3 billion in IDP had entered. The expectation, according to projections from financial institutions, is that this value will end the year at US$ 58 billion, according to the Focus report, below the average of the last ten years, which is US$ 70 billion.

For the coming years, expectations improve and return to historic levels: US$ 70 billion in 2023; $78 billion in 2024; and US$ 79.5 billion in 2025.

“Companies have no idea of ​​the scenario after the elections. There is a lack of trust in institutions and the advance of populist political positions”, says Rodrigo Franchini, partner at Monte Bravo Investimentos.

Cristiane Quartaroli, economist at the Ourinvest bank, recalls that the background in Brazil is not the best. In addition to the elections, there is a more restrictive monetary policy, with interest rate hikes in February and economic growth that, in the best of scenarios, will be timid this year.

Gustavo Cruz, chief strategist at RB Investimentos, adds that this year will be marked by volatility and instability. “These are circumstantial issues that favor the entry of foreign resources. Brazil stopped being interesting a long time ago and lost ground to Southeast Asian countries”, he adds.

Unctad is more optimistic about foreign investment

More optimistic data on foreign investment in the productive sector were released last week by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (Unctad). According to the entity’s estimate, US$ 58 billion came in last year, against the US$ 28 billion registered in the previous year. Even so, the numbers are worse than those of the pre-pandemic. In 2019, $65.4 billion had come in, according to the organization.

In any case, Brazil gained a position in the ranking of the main destinations that attracted resources, according to Unctad. In 2021, it was seventh, behind the US, China, Hong Kong, Singapore, the UK and Canada.

Two factors are behind this growth, points out Franchini: the weak base of 2020, with the emergence of the Covid-19 pandemic, which led to more conservative postures on the part of companies; and the processes of privatization and concession of infrastructure in Brazil, verified last year.

Cheap assets or attractive Brazil?

“It is necessary to consider: are Brazilian assets cheap or is Brazil attractive for foreign investment? Could it be that with the dollar at R$3.50, would all this volume of resources have come in?”, asks the Monte Bravo partner. He believes that the numbers give Brazil false security.

Cristiane Quartaroli, from Ourinvest bank, assesses that, in the current scenario, Brazilian assets are well considered in the international market. But also, because of the fiscal issue, the country is no longer attractive to investors in the productive sector.

The problems don’t stop there. “The tax issue is one of the main obstacles. It is something extremely complicated and surreal”, says Franchini.

The instability and uncertainties in the legislation help to reduce the competitiveness of Brazil, say the experts heard by the People’s Gazette. And they are fueled by the electoral process. One of the examples is the possibility of reviewing the changes in labor legislation implemented in the Temer government, which may occur if Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) wins the elections, according to statements by the former PT president himself.

Analysts point out that advances are being made, but more is needed. “The reforms are intertwined with each other. Changes in infrastructure also depend on advances in the tax issue, for example. Legal frameworks are important, but so are structural reforms,” says Franchini.