In December, a foreign investor withdrew almost US$ 4 billion from the Brazilian productive sector. According to BC, the result is due to a strong increase in remittances of profits.| Photo: Pixabay

Foreign investment in the Brazilian productive sector registered a negative balance of almost US$ 4 billion in December. It was the largest net outflow of such resources in at least 27 years. In a press conference, the head of the statistics department of the Central Bank, Fernando Rocha, attributed the result to a strong increase in remittances of profits abroad.

According to the Central Bank, last month direct investment outflows in the country (IDP) exceeded inflows by US$ 3.935 billion. According to the BC, capital participation operations were negative by US$ 2.3 billion, and there were net outflows of US$ 1.6 billion in intercompany transactions.

The December result worsened the accumulated statistics of 2021. The country, which until November showed a 30% growth in foreign investment in 12 months, ended the year with a more timid increase, of 23%. By 2020, the first year of the pandemic, this type of disbursement had shrunk by 45%.

IDP net outflows are very rare. Of the 324 months of the BC’s historical series, which began in 1995, only three had a negative balance in foreign productive investment: March 1995, with a net outflow of US$ 24 million; July 2016, with a negative balance of US$ 103 million; and now December 2021.

The flow seems to have normalized at the beginning of 2022. Preliminary data from the BC indicate that, from January 1st to 21st, the IDP balance was positive by US$ 2.3 billion.

Direct investment covers resources destined by foreigners to buy companies, develop products, build or expand factories and other operations. On the other hand, outflows of productive capital occur, for example, when subsidiaries remit profits to headquarters abroad. Funds destined for the financial market do not enter the IDP account.