Foreigners are back on the Brazilian stock exchange this beginning of the year – Amauri Segalla

Despite the 12% drop in the Ibovespa in 2021, the volume of foreign funds on the So Paulo stock exchange ended the year in the dark (R$102 billion in net terms) (photo: Nelson Almeida/AFP – 6/15/21)

The low price of assets, the devalued real and the good prospects for the value of commodities have attracted foreign investors to the Brazilian stock exchange. Until January 25th, the group from abroad left a positive balance of R$ 21 billion at B3 (photo), and analysts say that the trend should continue in the coming months. The movement began to gain momentum last year. Despite the 12% drop in the Ibovespa in 2021, the volume of foreign funds on the So Paulo Stock Exchange ended the year in the dark (R$102 billion in net terms). According to experts, the recovery of the Chinese economy is another factor that benefits countries dependent on commodities, such as Brazil. Therefore, it is not a momentary phenomenon. Yesterday, Ibovespa lost its breath after the speech of Jerome Powell, president of the American central bank, who signaled a scenario of high interest rates “soon.” Even so, the index closed the session with an advance of 0.98%.

Chinese TikTok a

fastest growing brand

(photo: Narinder Nanu/AFP %u2013 6/30/20)

Apple, Amazon and Google beware. the brand

the fastest growing Chinese app in the world

TikTok, according to the ranking carried out by the consultancy

britnica Brand Finance. The app’s value rose from $18.7 billion in 2021 to $59 billion in 2022, a 215% jump. In the list of the 500 most valuable brands, however,

Apple remained in the lead, with a market valuation of US$ 355.1 billion. The only Brazilian company in the ranking is Ita. In the 335th place, the bank was quoted at US$ 6.6 billion.

Shein app

more fashion

downloaded in the country

The Chinese are no joke. In 2021, the most downloaded fashion app by Brazilians was Shein, a store in the Asian country specializing in women’s clothing. According to Goldman Sachs, 23.8 million downloads of Shein’s app were made last year, ahead of renowned brands in the domestic market such as Renner and C&A. “Shein is rapidly gaining scale in Brazil, although it is still in a pure cross-border e-commerce operation,” said Goldman Sachs.

Brazil in the color

of the money of

climate funds

Brazil misses out on business opportunities linked to sustainability. According to data compiled by the National Confederation of Industry (CNI), while last year Asia received 38% of resources from climate funds, Latin America and the Caribbean received only 4.5% of the total. Given its environmental vocation, Brazil should be one of the global leaders in capturing this type of resource. For CNI, I need to create a national project that stimulates the low carbon economy.

114%

how much has the electricity bill increased since 2015, according to the

Brazilian Association of

Energy Traders (Abraceel). In the period, inflation was 48%

QUICKS

» Conglomerate Alfa recorded a 35% growth in the volume of vehicle financing from January to November 2021, compared to the same period in 2020. According to director Marcelo Bauer, the increase was mainly obtained by sustainable consumption cars (flex, electric and hybrids), which represented 70% of the total number of cars financed by the bank.

» Bars and restaurants had a good recovery in December. Sales for the month are up 11% year-on-year, but are still 7% below pre-pandemic levels. It was expected that the beginning of 2022 would mark the full resumption, but the advance of the micron variant led to a drop in the movement in the establishments.

» After experimentally installing a pet space in one of its units, the telecommunications company Vivo decided to expand the project to 180 stores. They will have a specific place to receive the animals, with water, garbage bags and wet wipes. The pet-friendly wave is here to stay.

» The lack of inputs, a torment that lasted throughout 2021, continues to affect the Brazilian industry in 2022. According to a survey carried out by Fundao Getúlio Vargas, four out of 10 manufacturers in the country report a shortage of raw material. Plastic and not missing.

(photo: Brendan Smialowski/Pool/AFP)

“The economic framework is quite uncertain and requires humility”

Jerome Powell, chairman of the Fed, the US central bank