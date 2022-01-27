‘Forgetting would be the worst of all’, says Auschwitz survivor

After passing through three concentration camps and losing 64 of his family members in the war, Polish Jew Leon Weintraub still lectures on his experiences. It is his contribution so that the past will never be repeated. Leon Weintraub was born in 1926 to a Jewish family in Łódź, Poland. With the death of his father, the following year, his mother took care of raising him and four sisters, in conditions of extreme trouble. At age 13 he witnessed the occupation of the country by German National Socialist troops, and his family was forced to live in the local ghetto.

To survive, he had to work in a galvanizing plant owned by the Wehrmacht, the German Armed Forces. With the defeat of the invaders at the Battle of Stalingrad, liquidations and deportations of Jews and other unwanted groups began.

In August 1944, the family was sent to the Auschwitz concentration camp, where Weintraub’s mother and sisters were likely murdered in the gas chamber. In all, he lost 64 closest family members during World War II.

In the following months, it still survived the fields of Gross-Rosen and Flossenbürg. At the end of the war, he studied medicine in the German city of Göttingen. In 1950, he returned to Poland, but 19 years later, due to growing anti-Semitism in his native country, he emigrated with his children to Sweden, where he still lives today.

Leon Weintraub frequently gives talks about his experiences. In an interview with DW, he confirms that the fact that he survived the Holocaust is a source of joy for him to this day. He claims to have crossed out the word “complain” from his vocabulary – in the same way as “revenge”. But also “forgive”.

“I could not forgive the SS man who turned on the gas and thus killed my mother and a large part of my family. […] But some words come close to ‘forgiveness’, like ‘reconciliation’. This is possible for me, and I try to live in that spirit.”

DW: You are 96 years old. Does WWII and concentration camps sometimes appear in your dreams?

Leon Weintraub: It’s rare that I can remember my dreams. My wife does say sometimes that I was very agitated, or that I screamed, but I don’t remember anything myself. There is only one type of impression, positive or negative. During my medical study, a professor explained that people who had negative experiences dream about them less often than people who had a good life. At the time, I was not convinced.

You were in some German concentration and extermination camps. The first was Auschwitz-Birkenau. How is the memory of your arrival there?

Dreadful dehumanization. The first shock when the train with cattle cars entered the station. We stand, pressed against each other: lie down or sit down, not even thinking about it. Nothing to drink, nothing to eat. And the silence: no crying, no screams of protest, no disappointment.

In the posters we had been promised that as the front was approaching we would be evacuated far into the Third Reich, where we could continue working for the Wehrmacht. And suddenly they transported us like this? We were stunned, and that deathly silence still rings in my ears.

The trip took two days and two nights. Upon arrival, we saw some strange figures in striped “pajamas”. I quickly jumped out, backpack on my back. A prisoner snatched my backpack from my hands. “But I have a lot of stamps in there!” I said. He replied, “You don’t come here to live, you don’t need any seals.”

On the platform, you saw your mother for the last time.

Men had to go to the left, women to the right. My mother still looked young, although she was fifty years old, dressed in dark blue, white blouse, rouge on her face. I waved at her and yelled, “See you in there!”

But then, out of the corner of my eye, I saw barbed wire, white insulators, and more wires. Where had they taken us? Only after the war did I learn that this was Auschwitz.

You were 18 years old, and you were selected for the group that, at first, could live. What did I have to do in the field?

We were reserve labor. When there was a shortage of men in a Nazi company, detainees from our group were sent there.

How long were you in Auschwitz?

Six or eight weeks. One day I found a group of naked men between two blocks of tents and heard that they were waiting for their clothes to leave for work. This “leaving” was like a sign for me: I had blended in with the group. Then my good star was noticed: they took us to the dressing room, and a little later they put us on the train. The last image of Auschwitz-Birkenau was a woman nailed to barbed wire: she had chosen voluntary death.

Then you came to Gross-Rosen and then to Flossenbürg. What helped you to endure it all?

Psychologically, my explanation is that I was in a constant state of shock. Today we have the concept of catatonia, a physical state in which higher brain functions are either disabled or severely limited. This limitation, accepting the negative things that came from outside, closing myself off, was perhaps an effect to survive, an instinct of self-preservation.

For my own body, just one little thing was enough to keep me alive: a piece of bread, a little soup that they gave us in the morning. That was all: enough to maintain the spark of life, so that it would not go out.

Did you also later feed on this power of survival?

I am filled with joy that I survived. I always accentuate this optimism in my conversations with young people. A short time ago, a Dutch newspaper published an article about me. The title was: “Dr. Weintraub doesn’t know the term ‘complain’ after Auschwitz”. I took the stance that everything that happened afterward is incomparable to what I went through in the ghetto or in the camps. And that makes me happy with what I have.

What other words did you cross out of your vocabulary?

Above all, the word “revenge”. If I paid in the same currency, I would be on the same level as the criminals. And I don’t want to be compared to criminals. That’s why I’m not in favor of “an eye for an eye”. I am in favor of punishing crimes according to current law.

And the word “forgive”?

No, I can neither forgive nor justify the acts to which the Nazi ideology led. I could not forgive the SS man who turned on the gas and thus killed my mother and a large part of my family. I said that after the war, of the 80 members of my closest family, there were only 16 left. But some words come close to “forgiveness”, like “reconciliation”. This is possible for me, and I try to live in that spirit.

You meet many young people. What do they ask about?

They also ask if they are guilty. Then I explain that they, of course, are not directly to blame, as they were not in the world at that time. But if they discover that their grandfather or great-grandfather was an active Nazi criminal, then they have to face the fact. From this realization I have no way of freeing them. The only advice I can give you is that you should do everything you can to make sure that never happens again.

What makes you most apprehensive these days?

It is incomprehensible to me that in our countries, in Europe, there are people who identify with the Nazis, with that ideology. This is more than a slap in the face to millions of victims, helpless victims whose lives were taken without any qualms. For us survivors, it is inconceivable to identify with this ideology.

What form can the memory of Nazi atrocities take in the future?

For starters, we have memorials in Europe. It is the duty of a country to preserve these memorials, as a reminder of what human beings are capable of doing to human beings. There are museums. This is the material part.

There we have the witnesses of the time. Our accounts also exist as brochures or films. It helps me to survive knowing that the young people who listened to me will not succumb to the AfD’s slogans [partido populista de direita Alternativa para a Alemanha] in Germany, or slogans in Poland. And after me, my grandchildren and other young people will pass on the unforgettable testimony. For forgetting would be the worst of all.

know more

+ IPVA 2022 SP: see how to consult and pay the tax

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ Reincarnation in history: an age-old belief

+ SP: Man dies standing, leaning against car, and scene scares residents on the coast

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat