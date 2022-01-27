Fortaleza registers flooding in a rainy morning; scenario is favorable for precipitation during the day – Region

The Ceará Meteorology and Water Resources Foundation (run me) predicts rains for all eight macro-regions of the state this Thursday (27), when the sky should vary from cloudy to partially cloudy.

strength records rainfall since dawn. There are points of flooding in roads of the City.

At Washington Soares Avenue, drivers face flooding and congestion due to a traffic light failure at the intersection with Avenida Edilson Brasil Soares. (see below for unstable equipment)

Subtitle:

Traffic jam formed on the road due to traffic lights Photograph:

Fabiane de Paula/SVM

causes of rain

According to Funceme, the rains are related to the acting in areas of instability and local effects such as temperature, relief and humidity.

The macro-regions of Ceará are: Litoral Norte, Litoral do Pecém, Litoral de Fortaleza, Maciço de Baturité, Ibiapaba, Jaguaribana, Cariri and Sertão Central and Inhamuns.

Between 7 am this Wednesday (26) and 7 am this Thursday, 117 Ceará municipalities monitored by Funceme registered rains. Update at 8:20 am of the rainfall balance points out that the highest volume in the 24-hour interval was in Nova Russas (73.5 mm).

Highest accumulated until 9 am

New Russian 73.5 mm

Cedar 73 mm

Carius 69 mm

Quiterianopolis 69 mm

Catherine 67 mm

Jucás 64 mm

Ipaporanga 63 mm

Arneiroz 63 mm

Disorders in Fortaleza

Subtitle:

Washington Soares Avenue Photograph:

Fabiane de Paula/SVM

In the Capital, where it rained 32 mm in the period, the precipitation has persisted since dawn, which caused flooding in roads this morning. At the intersection of Sargento Hermínio and Coronel de Carvalho avenues, near the Antônio Bezerra terminal, vehicle drivers and pedestrians had traffic difficulties because of the volume of water.

The Municipal Transit and Citizenship Authority (AMC) reported that three traffic lights show instability at Av. Presidente Juscelino Kubitschek X Av. Eldorado; Rua Érico Mota X Av. Bezerra de Menezes; and between Prof. Lino Encarnação and Pedro Queirós X Av. Bezerra De Menezes.

At this time, AMC agents assist with traffic in the Alberto Sá Avenue tunnel, which is experiencing flooding. “The population can also request the support of AMC in occurrences, via Ciops, through the telephone 190”, clarified the agency.

Also in the early hours of today, Iguatu, in the Center-South of Ceará, had a record of precipitation with wind, lightning and thunder. The intersection of Deocleciano Bezerra and Monsenhor Coelho streets, in the Center, was completely flooded.

Subtitle:

Flooding in the central road of Iguatu Photograph:

Wandenberg Belem