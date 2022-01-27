From February 1st, the digital certificate is enough to travel in the European Union – Observer

European Union (EU) member states agreed this Tuesday that people with a valid Covid-19 certificate, such as vaccinated or recovered, should not be subject to “additional restrictions on free movement”, such as tests or quarantines, to facilitate trips.

“The Council today adopted [esta terça-feira] a recommendation on a coordinated approach to facilitate safe free movement during the pandemic” and, according to the new rules, “the measures related to Covid-19 must be applied taking into account the status of the person and not the situation at the regional level, with the exception of areas where the virus circulates at very high levels” , informs in a communiqué the structure in which the Member States are represented.

In practice, “this means that a traveller’s vaccination, testing or Covid-19 recovery status, as evidenced by a valid EU Covid-19 Certificate, must be the key determinant”, adds the EU Council, stressing that this new “person-based approach will substantially simplify the rules applicable and will provide additional clarity and predictability to travellers.”

It is envisaged, then, that anyone who has a valid EU Covid-19 Certificate, such as vaccinated, recovered or tested, “should not be subject to additional restrictions on free movement“, that is, retesting or quarantines.

“This recommendation responds to the significant increase in vaccine adoption and the rapid implementation of the EU Covid-19 Certificate”, says the EU Council, currently chaired by France.

The new recommendation, agreed this Tuesday at the General Affairs Council, replaces existing rules. when it enters into force on February 1, when a new acceptance period of 270 days for vaccination certificates also becomes operational.

The emergency brake is maintained, a mechanism created to respond to the emergence of variants of concern and which allows an immediate suspension of travel, as happened at the end of last year with the countries of Southern Africa due to the Worry variant Ómicron, ban however lifted.

The recommendation approved this Tuesday comes after others in which the Council of the EU proposed that vaccinated and recovered from Covid-19 not be subjected to restrictive measures such as quarantines or tests, still safeguarding this emergency brake.

At a time of high resurgence of infection cases precisely due to Ómicron, the experts’ prediction is that most Europeans gain natural immunity by contagion or protection due to vaccines, so countries are starting to levy additional levies for vaccinated travelers from the EU.

Last November, the European Commission proposed strengthening coordination on travel within the EU due to the increase in cases, suggesting that vaccinated people not be subject to additional restrictions and that non-vaccinated people be tested further.

At the time, the community executive suggested this “person-based approach” so that those who have “a valid EU Covid-19 Digital Certificate is not, in principle, subject to additional restrictions, such as testing or quarantine, irrespective of its place of departure” in the Union.

For its part, “people without an EU Covid-19 Digital Certificate may be required to undergo a test carried out before or after arrival”, Brussels proposed to Member States, which are responsible for the final decision on travel.

At stake is the EU Digital Certificate, proof of testing (negative), vaccination or recovery of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which came into force in the Union in early July 2021.