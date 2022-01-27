Future Ibovespa registers high; main international indices operate without exact direction after Fomc

The Ibovespa futures recorded a rise in this Thursday’s trading session (27), with the contract expiring in February 2022 rising 0.43%, to 112,545 points, at 9:22 am (Brasília time).

The day is one of oscillation in international markets, after the Federal Open Market Committee of the Federal Reserve (FOMC, its acronym in English) maintains the interest rate this Wednesday, but brings harsher tones than before.

Furthermore, the speech of Jerome Powell, chairman of the Fed, after the decision, for some analysts, lacked clarification, having even added some uncertainties, although it reinforced concerns about inflation.

“One frustration that the market had was that Powell did not signal the rate at which interest rates would rise next year. He said that inflationary pressures are still uncertain and we may have several scenarios built throughout the year regarding interest rate hikes”, said Juan Espinhel, investment specialist at Ivest Consultoria.

Dan Kawa of TAG Investimentos notes that Powell raised the possibility of a rate hike at every Fed meeting in 2022. “That’s seven by the end of this year, with the market pricing in just three 25-bp hikes today.” wrote the economist.

In part, these uncertainties are responsible for the fact that indices around the world are operating between highs and lows. In the US, the Dow Jones and S&P 500 futures rose 0.13% and 0.35% after falling earlier, while the Nasdaq advanced 0.55%. In addition, investors are also expecting the release of the preview of US gross domestic product in the fourth quarter, scheduled for 10:30 am.

In Europe, the moves also point to both sides, with investors also monitoring the Ukraine issue. Germany’s DAX is down 0.59% and the continent’s STOXX 600 is down 0.29%. The UK’s FTSE and Italy’s FTSE MIB rose 0.39% and 0.22% respectively.

“The market starts pricing five highs in 2022 (the previous consensus pointed to 4). That said, Powell did not provide additional clues about the path of monetary policy tightening, both in terms of timing and pace of interest rate hikes”, comments XP, in its report. morning call. “Global stock markets are dawning with no clear direction, while investors digest the Fed’s decision,” they conclude.

In Asia, the decline was more pronounced. In addition to the tone more hawkish of the Federal Reserve, which normally weighs heavily on technology companies (considered as “high growth”), weighed in the region the fact that more analysts have lowered the target price of Alibaba’s shares (BABA34), due to the government’s offensives. Chinese against the company – earlier this week, Jack Ma, the company’s founder, was accused of participating in a massive corruption scandal. Shares are down more than 7%.

Hong Kong’s HSI was down 1.99%. Mainland China’s Shanghai index fell 1.78%. Nikkei, from Japan, and Kospi, from South Korea, fell, respectively, 3.11% and 3.50%.

In Brazil, investors eyeing fuel PEC

The Brazilian agenda that has repercussions on the future Ibovespa is somewhat empty. Investors continue to monitor the issue of the fuel PEC, which still has no space in the 2022 Budget, as well as the movement of congressmen’s wings to overturn presidential vetoes to the text sanctioned by the President of the Republic.

Also noteworthy is the news that governors have decided to extend the ICMS freeze on fuel from February 1st. The measure still needs to be ratified today by the National Council for Finance Policy (Confaz).

The yield curve rises en bloc. The DI maturing in January 2023 advanced eight basis points to 12.15%. The one for the same month of 2025 rises four points, going to 11.20%. At the long end, the increases are less, the DI for the first month of 2027 goes up one point, going to 11.24%, as well as the one for 2029, which goes to 11.43%.

The future dollar retreated 0.33%, to R$ 5.421. The commercial fell 0.41%, trading at R$5,418 on purchase and at R$5,419 on sale. The Brazilian currency operates in the opposite direction of the DXY index, which measures the strength of the US currency against seven other currencies, which rises 1.18%.

