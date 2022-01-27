Gabriela Duarte and Jairo Goldflus separate after 19 years of marriage

Actress Gabriela Duarte, 47, announced this afternoon the end of her 19-year marriage with photographer Jairo Goldflus. She informed through her social networks that the decision to end the union was in ‘common agreement’.

“Jairo and I have lived together for 19 years. 19 years of much exchange, love, bullshit, two children, travel, plans, changes in plans and many, many, many partnerships. This partnership is such that we understand together that ending our marriage would be the best decision for the moment and so we parted,” she wrote in an Instagram post.

The actress declared that Jairo ‘will always be her love, friend and father of children’ and the ‘family remains together’ even after the end of their marriage.

“But not the family we built. It will remain firm until the end of our lives. Jairo will always be my love, my friend and the father of our children. I am sharing this with you, because we have been building a sincere community here in this network and I want to avoid any kind of misunderstanding or speculation. We are fine, happy and certain that it was the right decision. The marriage is over and the family is still together”, he concluded.

In the comments, friends of Gabriela Duarte left messages praising the way the couple dealt with the end of the relationship.

“Beautiful legacy of sincere love! Forever! Life is great! All Love, Gabi and family!”, wrote actress Leticia Sabatella. “How beautiful! This is love and family”, declared actress Nathalia Dill.

Gabriela Duarte and Jairo Godflus were married in 2002 and are the parents of two children: Manuela, 15, and Frederico, 10.

Period away from TV

Away from the small screen since the soap opera “Orgulho e Paixão”, which aired on TV Globo in 2018, Gabriela Duarte celebrated 35 years of her career as an actress last month and said that the pandemic led to the postponement of some productions in which she would participate. With her free time, the artist took the opportunity to dedicate herself to her passion for reading, and invested in the construction of a project capable of uniting entertainment and education.

“We have always connected through the passion for reading and created “Afinidades Literárias”, which started as an Instagram page, but is turning into a larger project, encouraging reading, education, knowledge of authors”, she said, in interview with Heloisa Tolipan’s website.

In the interview, the actress also talked about her relationship with Regina Duarte, but avoided giving an opinion about her mother’s support for the current president Jair Bolsonaro (PL), of whom she is not a sympathizer.

She limited herself to saying that she and Regina, who served as the government’s Secretary of Culture, are not “the same person” and do not think in an “equal” way. She also emphasized that she does not feel charged “by the opinions and attitudes” of her mother.