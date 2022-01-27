Gabriela Duarte announces the end of marriage after 19 years | celebrities



Gabriela Duarte and Jairo Goldflus – Reproduction Internet

Gabriela Duarte and Jairo GoldflusInternet reproduction

Published 01/26/2022 15:49

Rio – Gabriela Duarte, 47, made an announcement this Wednesday afternoon (26th) that her marriage to photographer Jairo Goldflus came to an end after 19 years of marriage. The actress used her social network to confirm the separation. They have two children, Manuela, 15, and Frederico, 10.

“Jairo and I have lived together for 19 years. 19 years of a lot of exchange, love, bullshit, two children, travel, plans, changes in plans and a lot, a lot, a lot of partnership. This partnership is such that we understand together that ending our marriage would be the best decision for the moment and so we parted ways,” she began.

“But not the family we built. It will remain firm until the end of our lives. Jairo will always be my love, my friend and the father of our children. I am sharing this with you, because we have been building a sincere community here in this network and I want to avoid any kind of misunderstanding or speculation. We are fine, happy and certain that it was the right decision. The marriage is over and the family is still together”, added Gabriela.

See the publication: