Gabriela Duarte announces the end of marriage with photographer: ’19 years of much exchange and love’

Gabriela Duarte, 47, is the youngest single in the world of celebrities. On Wednesday afternoon (26), the actress announced the end of her 19-year marriage with photographer Jairo Goldflus, with whom she has two children: Manuela, 15, and Frederico, 10.

“Jairo and I have lived together for 19 years. 19 years of a lot of exchange, love, bullshit, two kids, travel, plans, changes in plans and lots, lots, lots of partnership. This partnership is such that we understand together that ending our marriage would be the best decision for the moment and so we parted”, wrote Gabriela on her Instagram profile.

“But the family we built didn’t. She will stand firm until the end of our lives. Jairo will always be my love, my friend and father of our children. I’m sharing this with you, because we’ve been building a sincere community here on this network and I want to avoid any kind of misunderstanding or speculation. We are well, happy and certain that it was the right decision. The marriage ends and the family remains together.

Gabriela Duarte and Jairo Godflus got married in 2002.

See Gabriela Duarte’s post:

