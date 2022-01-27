Galaxy S22: everything we know about Samsung phones

A few months ago, the first rumors about the new line began to emerge. Galaxy S22 gives Samsung and, although official details are scarce, many leaks have already revealed almost everything about the cell phone line. And the news is great: the company announced that the series of devices arrives on February 9 with major changes.

“In the February 2022 Unpacked, we will introduce the most remarkable S-series device we’ve ever created. The next generation of Galaxy S is here, bringing together the best experiences of our Samsung Galaxy into one ultimate device,” said TM Roh, President and Business Leader of Samsung’s Mobile Experience, in an official statement on the Samsung blog.

Galaxy S22 Ultra, S22 Plus and S22 in leaked imagesSource: twitter

THE TecMundo gathered some of the most important information about the upcoming devices in the series: Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus and Galaxy S22 Ultra. Anyway, it is important to note that most of the information is rumors and everything can change after the presentation of smartphones.

design

As indicated by some leaks, the design of the Galaxy S22 and S22 Plus handsets should be similar to the style of the Galaxy S21. However, one of the major differences is in the color selection, which will be the same on both devices — the S21 and S21 Plus offer different colors.

So far, sources indicate that both devices will be available in the following colors: blue, beige, grey, purple, green, rose gold, black and White.

Leaked renders of the Galaxy S22 UltraSource: MySmartPrice

The Galaxy S22 Ultra should be launched with four color options: black, white, green and burgundy red. In fact, new leaked renders have recently appeared showing some details on the device, such as the possible S Pen pen holder and slot to store it in the device itself. Accessory latency will be just 2.8 ms.

performance and battery

So far, several rumors point out that the South Korean company should offer the Exynos 2200 and Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processors in the new smartphones — possibly, the Exynos should only be used in some selected regions and, for example, Brazil should receive versions with the Qualcomm chip.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, successor to the Snapdragon 888, is Qualcomm’s new chip for high-end smartphones. The processor is manufactured with a 4-nanometer architecture and the first 18-bit image signal processor (ISP), for example, allowing for much higher quality and faster shooting.

Snapdragon 8 Gen 1Source: TecMundo

Apparently, the Ultra version will be released with options of 8GB and 12GB of RAM, in addition to 128GB, 256GB and 512GB of internal storage — other sources claim that the device will have up to 16GB of RAM. The S22 and S22 Plus models should be available with 8GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of internal storage.

As per the leaks, the S22 will be launched with a 3,700 mAh battery, the S22 Plus with 4,500 mAh and the S22 Ultra with 5,000 mAh. After receiving a million-dollar fine from Procon, at least in Brazil, Samsung must offer chargers for free to consumers in the country, as it has already done with the S21 series.

cameras

Several leaks have revealed that the S22 and S22 Plus are expected to launch with a triple camera. The main sensor would have 50 MP and would be accompanied by 12 MP ultrawide and 10 MP telephoto (3x optical zoom) solutions. For selfies, a 10 MP solution should be adopted in the devices.

The sources also indicate that the S22 Ultra will be manufactured with a quadruple set of cameras with a 108 MP main sensor, 12 MP ultrawide, 10 MP telephoto (up to 10x optical zoom) and a 10 MP periscopic lens. The front camera has 40 MP — video recordings must offer 12-bit HDR and auto frame rate support.

S22 Ultra camera setSource: twitter

Even Samsung should offer a macro mode on the Ultra’s main lens, making it possible to capture small objects in the scene. The model should also have an image enhancement system powered by artificial intelligence.

Launch

The launch of the Galaxy S22 line will take place on February 9, at an Unpacked event held by Samsung at 11:40 am (Brasilia time). The show will be broadcast live on the brand’s official networks on platforms such as YouTube and TikTok.

Stay tuned to TecMundo so you don’t miss the event, which should also feature other news, including the Galaxy Tab S8. While we don’t have any official news, see below the leaked specs and pricing table for the S22 family.

The article was updated on 01/26 with new details leaked by the WinFuture website and confirmation of the smartphones’ release date.

Galaxy S22

Screen: 6.1” Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 2340 x 1080 Pixel, Infinity-O-Display, 10 – 120 Hertz, Gorilla Glass Victus, 1500 nits, 425 ppi

6.1” Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 2340 x 1080 Pixel, Infinity-O-Display, 10 – 120 Hertz, Gorilla Glass Victus, 1500 nits, 425 ppi chip : Samsung Exynos 2200 (Octa-Core, 2.8 GHz + 2.5 GHz + 1.7 GHz, 4nm, AMD RDNA 2) or Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (Octa-Core, 3.0 GHz + 2.5 GHz + 1.8 GHz, 4nm, Adreno 730)

: Samsung Exynos 2200 (Octa-Core, 2.8 GHz + 2.5 GHz + 1.7 GHz, 4nm, AMD RDNA 2) or Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (Octa-Core, 3.0 GHz + 2.5 GHz + 1.8 GHz, 4nm, Adreno 730) Memory : 8GB RAM, 128/256GB storage

: 8GB RAM, 128/256GB storage Back camera : Triple with

50 MP (Main, 85°, f/1.8, 23mm, 1/1.56″, 1.0 µm, OIS, 2PD)

12 MP (Ultrawide, 120°, f/2.2, 13mm, 1/2.55″, 1.4 µm)

10 MP (Telephoto, 36°, f/2.4, 69mm, 1/3.94″, 1.0 µm, OIS)

: Triple with 50 MP (Main, 85°, f/1.8, 23mm, 1/1.56″, 1.0 µm, OIS, 2PD) 12 MP (Ultrawide, 120°, f/2.2, 13mm, 1/2.55″, 1.4 µm) 10 MP (Telephoto, 36°, f/2.4, 69mm, 1/3.94″, 1.0 µm, OIS) Frontal camera : 10 MP (f/2.2, 80°, 25mm, 1/3.24″, 1.22 µm, 2PD)

: 10 MP (f/2.2, 80°, 25mm, 1/3.24″, 1.22 µm, 2PD) sensors : Accelerometer, Barometer, In-Display Ultrasonic Fingerprint Sensor, Gyroscope Sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Hall Sensor, Light Sensor, Proximity Sensor

: Accelerometer, Barometer, In-Display Ultrasonic Fingerprint Sensor, Gyroscope Sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Hall Sensor, Light Sensor, Proximity Sensor Drums : 3700 mAh, fast and wireless charging

: 3700 mAh, fast and wireless charging Colors : Phantom Black, White, Rose Gold, Green

: Phantom Black, White, Rose Gold, Green connections : Bluetooth 5.2, USB Typ C 3.2 Gen 1, NFC, Wi-Fi 6 (WLAN AX)

: Bluetooth 5.2, USB Typ C 3.2 Gen 1, NFC, Wi-Fi 6 (WLAN AX) System : Android 12 with One UI 4.1

: Android 12 with One UI 4.1 Dimensions and weight : 146.0 x 70.6 x 7.6 mm and 167 grams

: 146.0 x 70.6 x 7.6 mm and 167 grams extras : IP68 water resistance, dual SIM (2x Nano + E-SIM), GPS, facial recognition, Wireless PowerShare, DeX, KNOX Security, ODE, EAS, MDM, VPN

: IP68 water resistance, dual SIM (2x Nano + E-SIM), GPS, facial recognition, Wireless PowerShare, DeX, KNOX Security, ODE, EAS, MDM, VPN leaked prices:

8/128GB – 849 Euros

8/256GB – 899 Euros

Galaxy S22+

Screen : 6.6” Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 2340 x 1080 Pixel, Infinity-O-Display, 10 – 120 Hertz, Gorilla Glass Victus, 1750 nits, 393 ppi

: 6.6” Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 2340 x 1080 Pixel, Infinity-O-Display, 10 – 120 Hertz, Gorilla Glass Victus, 1750 nits, 393 ppi chip : Samsung Exynos 2200 (Octa-Core, 2.8 GHz + 2.5 GHz + 1.7 GHz, 4nm, AMD RDNA 2) or Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (Octa-Core, 3.0 GHz + 2.5 GHz + 1.8 GHz, 4nm, Adreno 730)

: Samsung Exynos 2200 (Octa-Core, 2.8 GHz + 2.5 GHz + 1.7 GHz, 4nm, AMD RDNA 2) or Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (Octa-Core, 3.0 GHz + 2.5 GHz + 1.8 GHz, 4nm, Adreno 730) Memory : 8GB RAM, 128/256GB storage

: 8GB RAM, 128/256GB storage Back camera : Triple with

50 MP (Main, 85°, f/1.8, 23mm, 1/1.56″, 1.0 µm, OIS, 2PD)

12 MP (Ultrawide, 120°, f/2.2, 13mm, 1/2.55″, 1.4 µm)

10 MP (Telephoto, 36°, f/2.4, 69mm, 1/3.94″, 1.0 µm, OIS)

: Triple with 50 MP (Main, 85°, f/1.8, 23mm, 1/1.56″, 1.0 µm, OIS, 2PD) 12 MP (Ultrawide, 120°, f/2.2, 13mm, 1/2.55″, 1.4 µm) 10 MP (Telephoto, 36°, f/2.4, 69mm, 1/3.94″, 1.0 µm, OIS) Frontal camera : 10 MP (f/2.2, 80°, 25mm, 1/3.24″, 1.22 µm, 2PD)

: 10 MP (f/2.2, 80°, 25mm, 1/3.24″, 1.22 µm, 2PD) sensors : Accelerometer, Barometer, In-Display Ultrasonic Fingerprint Sensor, Gyroscope Sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Hall Sensor, Light Sensor, Proximity Sensor, UWB (UWB on Plus and Ultra only)

: Accelerometer, Barometer, In-Display Ultrasonic Fingerprint Sensor, Gyroscope Sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Hall Sensor, Light Sensor, Proximity Sensor, UWB (UWB on Plus and Ultra only) Drums : 4500 mAh, fast and wireless charging

: 4500 mAh, fast and wireless charging Colors : Phantom Black, White, Rose Gold, Green

: Phantom Black, White, Rose Gold, Green connections : Bluetooth 5.2, USB Typ C 3.2 Gen 1, NFC, Wi-Fi 6 (WLAN AX)

: Bluetooth 5.2, USB Typ C 3.2 Gen 1, NFC, Wi-Fi 6 (WLAN AX) System : Android 12 with One UI 4.1

: Android 12 with One UI 4.1 Dimensions and weight : 157.4 x 75.8 x 7.64 mm and 195 grams

: 157.4 x 75.8 x 7.64 mm and 195 grams extras : IP68 water resistance, dual SIM (2x Nano + E-SIM), GPS, facial recognition, Wireless PowerShare, DeX, KNOX Security, ODE, EAS, MDM, VPN

: IP68 water resistance, dual SIM (2x Nano + E-SIM), GPS, facial recognition, Wireless PowerShare, DeX, KNOX Security, ODE, EAS, MDM, VPN leaked prices:

8/128GB – 1049 Euros

8/256GB – 1099 Euros

Galaxy S22 Ultra

Screen : 6.8” Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 3080 x 1440 Pixel, Infinity-O Edge-Display, 1-120 Hz, Gorilla Glass Victus, 1750 nits, 500 ppi

: 6.8” Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 3080 x 1440 Pixel, Infinity-O Edge-Display, 1-120 Hz, Gorilla Glass Victus, 1750 nits, 500 ppi chip : Samsung Exynos 2200 (Octa-Core, 2.8 GHz + 2.5 GHz + 1.7 GHz, 4nm, AMD RDNA 2) or Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (Octa-Core, 3.0 GHz + 2.5 GHz + 1.8 GHz, 4nm, Adreno 730)

: Samsung Exynos 2200 (Octa-Core, 2.8 GHz + 2.5 GHz + 1.7 GHz, 4nm, AMD RDNA 2) or Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (Octa-Core, 3.0 GHz + 2.5 GHz + 1.8 GHz, 4nm, Adreno 730) Memory : 8GB RAM, 128/256GB storage

: 8GB RAM, 128/256GB storage Back camera : Quad Camera:

108 MP (Main, 85°, f/1.8, 2PD, OIS)

12 MP (Ultrawide, 120°, f/2.2, 13mm, 1/2.55″, 1.4 µm, 2PD, AF)

10 MP (Telephoto, 36°, f/2.4, 69mm, 1/3.52″, 1.12 µm, 2PD, OIS)

10 MP (Telephoto, 11°, f/4.9, 230mm, 1/3.52″, 1.12 µm, 2PD, OIS)

: Quad Camera: 108 MP (Main, 85°, f/1.8, 2PD, OIS) 12 MP (Ultrawide, 120°, f/2.2, 13mm, 1/2.55″, 1.4 µm, 2PD, AF) 10 MP (Telephoto, 36°, f/2.4, 69mm, 1/3.52″, 1.12 µm, 2PD, OIS) 10 MP (Telephoto, 11°, f/4.9, 230mm, 1/3.52″, 1.12 µm, 2PD, OIS) Frontal camera : 40 MP (f/2.2, 80°, 25mm, 1/2.8″, 0.7 µm, AF)

: 40 MP (f/2.2, 80°, 25mm, 1/2.8″, 0.7 µm, AF) sensors : Accelerometer, Barometer, In-Display Ultrasonic Fingerprint Sensor, Gyroscope Sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Hall Sensor, Light Sensor, Proximity Sensor, UWB (UWB on Plus and Ultra only)

Drums : 5000 mAh, fast and wireless charging

: 5000 mAh, fast and wireless charging Colors : Phantom Black, White, Red, Green

: Phantom Black, White, Red, Green connections : Bluetooth 5.2, USB Typ C 3.2 Gen 1, NFC, Wi-Fi 6 (WLAN AX)

: Bluetooth 5.2, USB Typ C 3.2 Gen 1, NFC, Wi-Fi 6 (WLAN AX) System : Android 12 with One UI 4.1

: Android 12 with One UI 4.1 Dimensions and weight : 163.3 x 77.9 x 8.9 mm and 227 grams

: 163.3 x 77.9 x 8.9 mm and 227 grams extras : IP68 water resistance, dual SIM (2x Nano + E-SIM), GPS, facial recognition, Wireless PowerShare, DeX, KNOX Security, ODE, EAS, MDM, VPN

: IP68 water resistance, dual SIM (2x Nano + E-SIM), GPS, facial recognition, Wireless PowerShare, DeX, KNOX Security, ODE, EAS, MDM, VPN leaked prices:

8/128GB – 1249 Euros

12/256GB – 1349 Euros

12/512GB – 1449 Euros