Galaxy S22 is coming: Samsung confirms release date | Cell

Samsung announced the official launch of the Galaxy S22 for February 9th. Along with the premium phone of the Korean brand, the S22 Plus and S22 Ultra variants are also expected. Called Galaxy Unpacked 2022, the event is scheduled for 11:40 am (Brasília time) and will be broadcast live on the brand’s official channels on YouTube and TikTok.

Rumors about the Galaxy S22 line have moved the internet in recent months. Possible images of the three smartphones are already circulating on the web and show few differences between the traditional model and the Plus version compared to the current generation. The top of the line Galaxy S22 Ultra should bring design news.

🔎 All about Galaxy A52 5G: data sheet, price and launch

2 of 3 Galaxy S22 gets a release date — Photo: Disclosure / Samsung Galaxy S22 gets a release date — Photo: Disclosure/Samsung

If the rumors are confirmed, the Galaxy S22 Ultra can repeat the molds of the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, in addition to bringing support for the S Pen digital pen. This would be a way to rescue important aspects of the Galaxy Note line.

The S22 and S22 Plus models, on the other hand, can follow a different logic and continue aspects of the previous Galaxy S21 line, including as a way of maintaining some features of the S family. the possible square sides of the S22 Ultra.

3 of 3 Galaxy S22 Ultra should bring a different design from the other models in the line — Photo: Playback/Yogesh Brar Galaxy S22 Ultra should bring a distinct design from the other models in the line — Photo: Reproduction/Yogesh Brar

Rumors also point out that the finish of the most affordable devices may be made of plastic, while the most expensive phone should be the only one to come with a glass material. Another possibility is that the traditional S22 will reduce in size, bringing a 6-inch screen to replace the 6.2″ screen of the current generation.

One of the strongest bets for the technical sheets is the chip variation according to the region in which the cell phones will be launched, a common practice by Samsung. The Exynos 2200 and Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processors should equip smartphones, depending on the country. Both are recent releases and promise to deliver good performance.