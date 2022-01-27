GAS Consultoria, from the ‘Pharaoh of Bitcoins’, will present a plan to pay victims

About five months ago, Glaidson Acácio dos Santos, known as Pharaoh of Bitcoins, was arrested. He is accused of leading a financial pyramid scheme disguised as a cryptocurrency investment advice.

With GAS Consultoria Bitcoin, he and his wife Mirelis Zerpa, who is on the run, would have moved BRL 38 billion.

Shortly after Glaidson’s arrest, the court ordered the blocking of the former waiter’s assets. Then, the company informed its customers that it could no longer make the transfers of the promised income.

Based in Cabo Frio, in the Lagos region of Rio, GAS promised monthly income of 10% of the amount contributed.

Now, criminalist Ciro Chagas, who defends Mirelis, reported that he was authorized by her to present a payment plan to the injured clients to the Federal Court.

GAS says it will refund customers

Ciro Chagas told the newspaper O GLOBO that he had already notified Judge Rosália Figueira, of the 3rd Federal Criminal Court in Rio, where the case is being processed, about Mirelis’ intentions.

One of the possibilities for this agreement, according to GLOBO, would be a leniency agreement. In this case, GAS would assume the tax obligations on the operations.

The announcement of the payment plan was made last Monday, during a live organized by lawyer Mônica Coelho Lemos, who defends the couple.

During the broadcast, watched by almost 20 thousand people, Ciro assured that there are resources for reimbursements.

However, he did not provide details on the origin of these funds or on the form of payment that will be proposed. He dit only means that GAS must undergo an audit to establish the relationship with each investor.

The lawyer stressed, however, that the process can be difficult. That’s because the goods are blocked, Glaidson is in jail and Mirelis is on the run:

“This forces the defense to go back and forth to the prison, with every doubt that appears. Apart from the fact that they are crypto assets, the collection of which will depend on much more than a court order.”

Investigators receive news with suspicion

Also according to GLOBO, the investigators of the case were surprised by the news of the reimbursement plan.

But some of them believe it is a way to pressure the Justice to release Glaidson and stop the search for Mirelis.

According to investigations, the Venezuelan is in the United States and, before fleeing, she would have managed to withdraw R$ 1 billion in Bitcoin.

The Federal Public Ministry (MPF) has already requested his extradition and his name appears in Interpol’s red broadcast. Now, Brazilian justice is waiting for the US government to comply with the request, which is not common.

The GAS reimbursement plan, if made official, must be submitted by the Court for evaluation by the Federal Public Ministry.

