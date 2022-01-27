Geisy Arruda bets on lingerie that is too tight and intimate parts end up coming out to the side: “It didn’t fit?”

A day without Geisy Arruda sensualizing on her social networks is a lost day. The model and writer, who already has more than 4.1 million followers on her Instagram, bet on a too-small yellow lingerie and almost showed what she shouldn’t, due to a volume at least… unusual.

In the caption, the celebrity left the link for fans to access her adult content, which features very hot photos. Geisy also made a point of releasing two stories: one from the front and one from the back, as fans ask in the comment fields.

“This woman is still going to break our heart, you see”, he shot in the comments field. “I bought your book and it turned out to be the best thing I ever did in my life,” declared another. “If you’re single, how about I send you some wines and we’ll see each other?” invited a bolder third.

Recently, Geisy Arruda shared with her fans another click in which she appears renewing her tan. Of course, the celebrity came out with her butt up and was talked about on social media.

