Germany breaks daily record of Covid cases for the 2nd day in a row | World

Germany broke the daily record of Covid-19 cases for the 2nd day this Thursday (27) and for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic, the mark of 200,000 new infections was exceeded.
The country had 203,136 positive tests in the last 24 hours, nearly 70,000 more cases than the same day of the previous week and almost 40,000 more than the record of 164,000 recorded on Wednesday (26).
There were also 188 more deaths, which brought the total to 117,314 deaths caused by the new coronavirus. Data are from the Robert Koch Institute for Infectious Diseases.
Amid the advancement of omicron variantwhich is more transmissible, German lawmakers are debating whether to impose mandatory vaccination against Covid-19 – which caused protests outside Parliament on Wednesday (26).
German parliamentarians discuss in the country’s parliament about the mandatory vaccine against Covid-19 in the country – Photo: Michele Tantussi/Reuters
About 75% of the German population has received at least one dose of vaccine and 72% are fully immunized, according to data compiled by “Our World in Data”, a project linked to the University of Oxford.
The level is lower than in other Western European countries, such as Portugal (94% and 90%, respectively), Spain (87% and 81%), Italy (82% and 75%) or France (79% and 76%).
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz supports mandatory vaccination for people over 18, but his coalition government is divided on the issue.
Berlin, Germany, is the scene of a protest against mandatory vaccination on Wednesday (26) – Photo: Christian Mang/Reuters
