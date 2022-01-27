Germany breaks new daily record for Covid-19 cases | World

Germany broke a new daily record of Covid-19 cases on Thursday (27), passing the 200,000 infection mark for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic.
According to the Robert Koch Institute for Infectious Diseases, the country recorded 203,136 positive tests in the last 24 hours, almost 70,000 more cases than the same day last week.
This Wednesday (26), the country had already beaten the record of cases, with just over 164,000 positive tests in just one day.
The German country also recorded 188 more deaths this Thursday and already has 117,314 deaths from the new coronavirus.
German parliamentarians debated on Wednesday (26) whether to impose mandatory vaccination against Covid-19. Outside the parliament building, protesters protested against the measure. (photo above).
German parliamentarians discuss in the country’s parliament about the mandatory vaccine against Covid-19 in the country – Photo: Michele Tantussi/Reuters
About 75% of the German population has received at least one dose of the vaccine – less than in other Western European countries such as France, Italy or Spain, where the numbers are all above 80% of the immunized population.
Chancellor Olaf Scholz supports mandatory vaccination for those over 18, but his coalition government is divided on the issue.