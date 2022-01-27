Germany’s reticence to act on Russia-Ukraine crisis worries allies

BERLIN – The United States and its allies nato are mobilizing to reinforce their military commitments in the Baltic and not eastern europe as the stalemate between Russia and Ukraine deepens.

THE Denmark is sending fighter jets to Lithuania and a frigate to the Baltic Sea. France offered to send troops to Romania. THE Spain is sending a frigate to the Black Sea. the american president, Joe Bidenput thousands of soldiers on “high alert”.

And then comes the Germany. In recent days, Germany – the largest and richest democracy in the Europestrategically situated at the crossroads between East and West – stood out more for what it didn’t do than for what it is doing.

No European country is more important to European unity and the Western alliance. But as Germany struggles to overcome its post-World War II hesitation to lead on security issues in Europe and puts aside its instinct – to accommodate rather than confront Russia – Europe’s most decisive country becomes entangled in the first crucial test for the government of its new chancellor, Olaf Scholz.

Germany’s evident reluctance to adopt force has stoked doubts about its reliability as an ally – reversing the dynamic with the US in recent years – and added to concerns that Moscow could use German hesitation as a limit to fragment a unified European response. in relation to any Russian aggression.

President Biden held a video call with European leaders on Monday night, said the conference went “very, very, very” well and, in advance, Chancellor Scholz reiterated that Russia would suffer “high costs” in the event of a military intervention. But Germany’s allies are still uncertain about what cost the country is prepared to bear in the face of possible Russian aggression.

“Within the European Union, Germany is crucial to achieving unity,” said Norbert Röttgen, a veteran and conservative lawmaker who advocates a more muscular German foreign policy. “Putin’s aim is to divide Europeans; and then divide Europe; and then the US. If the impression prevails that Germany is not fully committed to a strong NATO response, it will have succeeded in paralyzing Europe and splitting the alliance.”

As Russia carried out military exercises near the Ukrainian border on Tuesday, Scholz met with French President Emmanuel Macron in Berlin, warning Moscow that “military aggression that calls into question Ukraine’s territorial integrity would have serious consequences.” ”.

But the German government has not only ruled out any arms exports to Ukraine, it is also holding back the shipment of nine communist-era howitzers from Estonia to Ukraine.

Scholz and other senior Social Democrats in his government and party have been vague about the possible closure of the controversial Nord Stream 2 undersea pipeline between Russia and Germany as part of the arsenal of possible sanctions against Moscow, insisting the venture is a ” private sector project, “separate” from Ukraine.

Friedrich Merz – designated as the new leader of Angela Merkel’s conservative opposition party – has meanwhile warned against excluding Russian banks from the Swift payments network, which carries out international financial transactions, because doing so would “harm” Germany’s economic interests.

Germany’s murky position is especially unsettling for Ukraine and some of Germany’s eastern neighbors. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba accused Berlin of effectively “encouraging” Russian aggression. Others were no less scathing.

“Berlin is making a big strategic mistake and putting its reputation at risk,” Laurynas Kasciunas, chairman of the national security committee of the Lithuanian Parliament, told public broadcaster LRT.

Artis Pabriks, Latvia’s defense minister, said these days that German deterrence “is not sending weapons to Ukraine, but a field hospital.”

The tension in the alliance was evident last weekend when the German navy commander asserted that Russian President Vladimir Putin deserves “respect” and that Crimea would “never” be returned to Ukraine. Vice Admiral Kay-Achim Schönbach resigned, but the criticism was blunt and emotional.

“This condescending attitude reminds Ukrainians unconsciously of the horrors of the Nazi occupation, when Ukrainians were treated as subhumans,” said Andriy Melnyk, Ukrainian ambassador to Germany.

Washington has shown difficulty publicly expressing its confidence in Berlin, while privately pressuring Scholz to take a tougher stance.

The visceral debate over precisely where Germany’s loyalties lie is not new. Relations between Russia and Germany were forged in centuries of commercial and cultural exchange, but also by two World Wars. The Cold War added yet another layer of complexity: West Germany was firmly integrated into the Western alliance, while East Germany lived under occupation by the Soviet Union.

“Why do we see Russia differently than Americans? Because of history,” said Matthias Platzeck, chairman of the Russo-German Forum and former chairman of Scholz’s Social Democratic Party of Germany. “Germany and Russia have been linked for a thousand years. The greatest Russian Tsarina was Catherine the Great, a German who incidentally made Crimea part of Russia.”

“We attacked Russia twice, and the second time it was a genocidal war,” he added. “Twenty-seven million Soviets died, 15 million Russians among them.”

This does not mean that Germany has failed to impose itself on Russia in recent years. Germany commands a multinational NATO battle unit stationed in Lithuania and helps monitor Baltic airspace for Russian interference. Berlin plans to send fighter jets to Romania next month to do the same. (And yes, it is also sending a field hospital to Kiev next month.)

In 2014, when Putin invaded Ukraine and annexed Crimea, it was Merkel who brought together neighboring East and West countries to support tough sanctions against Russia.

But the change in leadership in Germany after 16 years under Merkel has put a government in power divided over how tough its country should be on Russia. / TRANSLATION BY GUILHERME RUSSO