Ghost monkey and slug snake are among 224 new species discovered in Asia; see photos

One monkey with ghostly white circles around the eyes and a slug snake are among the 224 new species listed by the non-governmental organization World Wildlife Fund (WWF) on the Mekong region in Southeast Asia. A report released on Wednesday shows that there are dozens of newly identified reptiles, frogs and newts, in addition to 155 species of plants, including the only one of succulent bamboo known, found in Laos.

The species was found in 2020, but last year’s report was delayed. THE document also underscores the need to protect the rich biodiversity and habitats of the region, which includes countries Vietnam, Cambodia, Laos, Thailand and Myanmar.

According to WWF, scientists have identified more than 3,000 new species in the region since 1997, taking into account the latest list. You researchers used measurements and samples from museum collections to compare and identify key differences with the characteristics of the newly discovered animals and plants. Such a study can help determine the variety of species and threats to their survival.

THE new species of monkey, a Popa langur, was found based on genetic matching of bones recently collected with specimens from the Great Britain Natural History Museum collected more than a century ago, according to the report. Among its distinguishing features are wide white rings around the eyes and forward-pointing whiskers.

The ghost monkey is a candidate to be listed as a critically endangered species on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List. That’s because, according to the report, only 200 to 250 of these animals survive in the wild in some places.

In the same region in Myanmar, a new type of begonia with reddish flowers and a fleshy fruit was found. The country, which has been experiencing political turmoil since the military coup, is dealing with the threat of mining and illegal logging.

Another plant called “stink bug” because of its odor similar to that of beetles used in Asian cuisine has been found in northeast Thailand. There are also cases such as an orange snail snake, which can be seen in more than one country.

The Mekong region is still largely unexplored, despite human encroachments and incursions into tropical forests. Therefore, every year new species are found in that area.

See too

COVID-19

Cabo starts vaccinating children from the age of 5 from this Thursday (27)

International

US Ambassador to Russia Delivered Washington’s Response to Moscow’s Demands