Gil do Vigor is not excited about BBB22 participants

The BBB22 cast is not pleasing the public and also the former participants. According to netizens, the edition flopped [fracassou] and Gil do Vigor and Sarah also commented on the attitudes of the new brothers.

In more than a week of confinement, there was no friction between the participants and they proposed to make a ‘BBB of love’, avoiding fights and prioritizing a good relationship within the most watched house in Brazil. Then, Sarah Andrade commented: “At this hour I would be theorizing who would go to the wall next week, where are the people talking about the game?”.

“Better to be canceled than to live like this”

Gil made a point of responding to his friend’s comment and did not hide how upset he is with this edition. “I’m really upset. A unique chance and the people want to sing and sleep”, started the brother, who didn’t win, but did very well after confinement.

“Uff! Better to be canceled than to live like this (because this is not real life)” opined Gil. It is worth remembering that, in its edition, Gil starred in several discussions, all of which had a lot of repercussion on social networks and currently, he won a documentary, wrote a book and a picture on TV Globo.