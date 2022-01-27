Global stocks have a positive day despite the Fed’s tough speech, and Ibovespa rises more than 1%; dollar falls below R$ 5.40

THE Ibovespa has another day of substantial rise, still driven by the entry of foreign funds into the Brazilian stock market, taking advantage of discounts on shares.

At around 11:50 am, the main B3 index rose 1.47% to 112,920 points, at most, while the spot dollar drops 1.36%, to R$ 5.3671, even with the prospects of rising interest rates soon in the United States.

The day is also positive abroad, even after the Federal Reserve, the US central bank, yesterday signaled that it will raise interest rates and stop buying assets in March, showing concerns about inflation.

Although US stocks turned to fall after Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s press conference last Wednesday, European stocks – which were already closed at the time – are mostly higher today, once again.

New York indexes also opened higher, rehearsing recovery and keeping an eye on corporate balance sheets (Mastercard, McDonald’s, Apple and Visa are the most relevant) and important US economic data. Shortly after opening, the The Dow Jones was up 1.65%, the S&P 500 was up 1.59%, and the Nasdaq was up 1.38%.

Here, future interest rates are mixed. See the performance of the main maturities:

January/23: increase of 0.79%, to 12.18%;

January/25: drop of 0.04%, to 11,155;

January/27: drop from 0.85% to 11.14%.

The strength of the American economy

This Thursday morning, some important economic data were released in the United States. The first reading of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) showed that the US economy grew by 5.7% in 2021.

In the fourth quarter, GDP grew at an annualized rate of 6.9%, well above the 5.5% estimate by analysts polled by The Wall Street Journal.

Annualized inflation as measured by the PCE, the consumer price index used as a benchmark by the Fed, was 6.5% in the fourth quarter. The core indicator, which disregards food and energy prices, grew at an annualized rate of 4.9% in the same period.

Applications for unemployment benefits in the week ended January 22 fell by 30,000 to 260,000 in the series with seasonal adjustments. The number was below the estimates of analysts polled by The Wall Street Journal, which was 265,000.

The indicators show that, in fact, the American economy has been recovering strongly, which justifies the monetary tightening already signaled by the Federal Reserve.

Yesterday, Jerome Powell said there is plenty of room to raise rates without hurting the job market, which has the market on high alert as a rise in rates diminishes the attractiveness of risky assets.

commodities

Oil rose again during the night and spent much of the morning with great volatility with an eye on the unfolding of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

After hitting US$ 90 a barrel, Brent, used as a reference for Petrobras (PETR3 and PETR4), reduced the increase but operates close to the mark, quoted at US$ 89.43, up 0.78%.

Similarly, a barrel of WTI crude is also up at $88.14, up 0.90%.

Iron ore also rose at the port of Qingdao, in China, and ended trading at US$139.62 per ton, an increase of 0.81%. On the Dalian commodity exchange, also in China, the rise was 2%, to US$ 123.07 a ton.

The rise in commodity prices – whether due to the prospect of increased Chinese demand, in the case of ore, or for geopolitical reasons, in the case of oil – leads global investors to invest in the stock exchanges of emerging countries, whose economy can benefit from this process.

This, combined with the fact that many Brazilian stocks are being traded at very discounted prices, is what has been motivating the recent rises in the Ibovespa. The domestic market also benefits from the fact that we have passed a period of calm in the local political scenario, with no major news that could weigh on fiscal risk.

Remembering that, for a long time, the index was detached from its international peers, registering losses, while the American and European stock exchanges rose. So now the indicator is making up for some of that lost time.

tax risk

The threat to public accounts returns to the radar of local investors this Thursday. Last night (26), the President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro, said that the proposed amendment to the fuel constitution (PEC) has already been agreed with the economic team. He also said he hoped Congress would pass the measure.

The PEC proposes that the federal government remove PIS/Cofins from fuels, electricity and gas. Since last year, the tax on cooking gas has been zeroed.

On the other hand, the proposal still requires governors to exempt fuel from ICMS, one of the main sources of income for states. Also yesterday afternoon, heads of state executive powers decided to freeze the tax for another 60 days.

in numbers

The measure could generate a deficit of up to R$ 57 billion in public accounts, due to the loss of revenue, according to government sources. But a report by XP predicts a loss of up to BRL 240 billion, if states enter the account.

The impact on fuel prices would be limited: between R$0.18 and R$0.20. According to the calculations of the National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP), the average price would fall from R$ 6.71 to R$ 6.51 per liter of fuel.

On the other hand, price indices would feel a greater impact. According to XP’s calculations, projected inflation, currently at 5.2%, could fall to 1%, down 4.2 percentage points.