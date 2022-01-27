Globo uses BBB 22 to save A Lugar ao Sol from rejection TV News

Globo is using BBB 22 to try to increase the audience of Um Lugar ao Sol. Barely publicized by the station since its inception, the nine o’clock soap opera won long calls during the reality show’s breaks. The idea is to show that important themes are discussed in the plot. It is the last internal hope for the Ibope numbers to grow.

The publicity video that drew the most attention was aired this Tuesday (25), on the night of elimination of the program led by Tadeu Schmidt. In 90 seconds, the play explained what had already happened in Lícia Manzo’s feuilleton, introduced how Lara (Andréia Horta) is confused about Christian/Renato (Cauã Reymond) and showed how Ravi (Juan Paiva) suffers.

THE TV news found that versions of this summary will be shown throughout the week at intervals of the reality show. Last week, Um Lugar ao Sol also appeared a lot in the breaks of Big Brother Brasil. The calls try to link the topics discussed in the soap opera with the social guidelines that inevitably gain prominence at BBB.

Internally, the new re-release using BBB 22 is seen as the final card for the last third of the plot — airing in February and March. A lot of people behind the scenes don’t understand how a story praised by those who see and by the critics can’t raise the ratings over time, something natural for a soap opera at the time.

It is mainly blamed on the lack of publicity in its release period, with few participations of the cast in programs. Many people ignore the soap opera for not having known and not having understood the purpose of the feuilleton. A Lugar in the Sun should be on the air until March 25, as it was stretched because of the postponement of the premiere of Pantanal.

So far, Lícia Manzo’s work has an average of 23 points in the capital of São Paulo and must have the worst result of the nine o’clock time — made official under that name in 2011. Since the debut of Big Brother Brasil, the most watched program position has passed to be from reality. In some days, even Jornal Nacional surpasses the plot and takes it from the vice-leadership of Globo.