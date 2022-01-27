Gloria Perez receives compensation for the murder of her daughter, Daniella Perez – Celebrities

Gloria Perez and Daniella Perez (photo: Publicity)

By order of the Justice of Rio de Janeiro, Gloria Perez will receive compensation of R$ 480 thousand in determination Paula Thomaz and Guilherme de Pdua, those responsible for the murder of Daniella Perez (1992), daughter of the playwright.

According to information from Notícias da TV, the lawsuit was decided in 2017, after Gloria’s request for the execution of a sentence for moral damages from a judicial victory she won against the criminals in 2002. The veteran’s victory results in the couple’s conviction payment of 500 minimum wages, which is equivalent to R$ 480 thousand.

After the defeat, Paula Thomaz claimed that she did not have any assets to pay the debt, but lost her lawsuit in court. The lawsuit was filed in 2005 and decided in 2017. Gloria asked for the execution of a sentence for moral damages from a court victory she had won against the killers in 2002.

Murder of Daniella Perez



Actress Daniella Perez was killed with 18 punctures on her body made with a sharp object



. The crime happened on December 28, 1992, when the actress was leaving a recording of the soap opera



Body and soul



(1992), from TV Globo. The author of the crime was Guilherme de Pdua, who played Bira in the plot. He received help from Paula Thomaz, his wife at the time.

Pdua and Paula were tried and convicted of double homicide, with base motive and impossibility of defending the victim. The two served six of the 19 years to which they had been sentenced in a closed regime.