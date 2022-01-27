Gloria Perez will receive compensation for the murder of her daughter

After 30 years of the murder of Daniela Perez, the Justice of Rio de Janeiro determined that the assassins Paula Thomaz and Guilherme de Pádua pay an indemnity of R$ 480 thousand, each, to Glória Perez, mother of the actress. The lawsuit was filed in 2005 and decided in 2017. The plaintiff asked for the execution of a sentence for moral damages from a judicial victory she had won against the murderers in 2002.

According to the website Notícias da TV, which had access to the case file, the judge who analyzed the action, Paulo Gustavo Horta, from the 7th Civil Chamber of Rio de Janeiro, also gave an order for the execution of the attachment of Paula’s current apartment and her husband, Sérgio Rodrigues Peixoto.

After defeat, Paula filed a self-insolvency action, alleging that she did not have assets to pay off the debt. Gloria Perez appealed, filed a new lawsuit and obtained, at the 1st Business Court of Rio de Janeiro, at the end of 2021, a decision to execute the debt.

The Court decided to seize an apartment in the name of Paula Thomaz’s current partner, Sérgio Rodrigues Peixoto, who has been married to Paula since 2001. As she has been married to her current spouse for more than 10 years, Paula Thomaz is entitled to 50% of her assets. This includes the apartment where they live. Therefore, the judiciary considered that the property has sufficient funds for the payment of at least 250 minimum wages.

The couple appealed the decision in the second instance and tries to prevent the loss of the apartment. No judgment on the merits has yet been made. Guilherme de Pádua also tries to prevent the collection of the amount, but Gloria’s defense is studying ways to enforce the decision.