Goldman Sachs revises forecasts for Vale in light of Chinese scenario By Investing.com

By Ana Beatriz Bartolo

Investing.com – Although the results are not very attractive, Vale (SA:) still remains a good company in the sector, according to Goldman Sachs (NYSE:) (SA:). Taking into account the Chinese market for , the bank decided to positively revise its expectations for mining companies.

Goldman Sachs points out that Vale has brought very attractive returns compared to other players in the iron ore sector, although the growth in production and the boost in costs have not been very encouraging.

There is also a favorable potential for demand for commodities, highlights the bank, with the improvement of the scenario in China and the easing of the Asian government, even though the real estate sector in the country is in decline.

Goldman Sachs expects Vale’s total cash return to rise by 27% in 2022 and 15% in 2023, assuming a net debt of US$ 15 billion in those years.

On the , the bank increased its estimates for companies by 18% in 2022, to US$ 27.290 billion; 15% in 2023, to US$ 23.108 billion; and 11% in 2024, to US$ 18.055 billion.

Thus, Goldman Sachs remains neutral on Vale, but has raised its price target from US$15 to US$17.

At 3:35 pm, Vale’s shares rose 0.87% to R$84.79.