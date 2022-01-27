Goldman Sachs revises forecasts for Vale in light of Chinese scenario By Investing.com

Yadunandan Singh 4 hours ago Business Comments Off on Goldman Sachs revises forecasts for Vale in light of Chinese scenario By Investing.com 7 Views


© Reuters.

By Ana Beatriz Bartolo

Investing.com – Although the results are not very attractive, Vale (SA:) still remains a good company in the sector, according to Goldman Sachs (NYSE:) (SA:). Taking into account the Chinese market for , the bank decided to positively revise its expectations for mining companies.

Goldman Sachs points out that Vale has brought very attractive returns compared to other players in the iron ore sector, although the growth in production and the boost in costs have not been very encouraging.

There is also a favorable potential for demand for commodities, highlights the bank, with the improvement of the scenario in China and the easing of the Asian government, even though the real estate sector in the country is in decline.

Goldman Sachs expects Vale’s total cash return to rise by 27% in 2022 and 15% in 2023, assuming a net debt of US$ 15 billion in those years.

On the , the bank increased its estimates for companies by 18% in 2022, to US$ 27.290 billion; 15% in 2023, to US$ 23.108 billion; and 11% in 2024, to US$ 18.055 billion.

Thus, Goldman Sachs remains neutral on Vale, but has raised its price target from US$15 to US$17.

At 3:35 pm, Vale’s shares rose 0.87% to R$84.79.

Risk Statement: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the current market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media does not bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

Chevrolet Cruze RS and Midnight arrive in the domestic market

The Chevrolet Cruze wins two new versions in the domestic market, being them RS for …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved