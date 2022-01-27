Google will adopt new system to track Chrome users – 01/26/2022 – Market

When Google announced a plan to block digital tracking cookies in its Chrome browser two years ago, the advertising industry and regulators feared the proposal would further strengthen the search giant’s dominance over online advertising.

The backlash eventually forced Google to delay its launch by nearly two years, to late 2023.

On Tuesday, the company said it was scrapping the old plan and offered a new way to block third-party cookies in Chrome, with an online advertising system called Topics. The new system will also eliminate cookies, but will inform advertisers of the user’s areas of interest — such as “gymnastics” or “cars and vehicles”—​ based on the last three weeks of their web browsing history. Topics will be kept for three weeks before they are deleted.

Google’s plan to phase out cookies by the end of next year is potentially a huge shift for the digital advertising industry, though it’s unclear whether the new method, which the company will begin testing in the first quarter of this year, will be any less alarming. for advertisers and regulators. Google Chrome, the most used web browser in the world, is the choice of two out of three people who browse the internet, according to StatCounter.

Google said in 2019 that it would eliminate third-party trackers in Chrome through an initiative called the Privacy Sandbox. Cookies allow advertising services to follow users across the web to learn about their browsing habits. The company later unveiled a plan known as Federated Cohort Learning (Floc). It was intended to allow advertisers to target groups of users (cohorts) based on common browsing history rather than individual ones.

Apple has also attacked advertisers by limiting their ability to follow users as they browse the web. Last year, the company launched App Tracking Transparency, which lets users block apps from tracking them. The decision caused concern on Facebook and other advertising outlets.

Because marketers rely heavily on cookies to target ads and measure their effectiveness, Google’s privacy proposal has raised fears that it would reinforce the company’s dominance in the industry, because Google already knows a lot about its users’ interests and habits. Privacy experts worried that the cohorts would expose users to new forms of tracking.

Google’s proposal also caught the attention of regulators. The European Union said it was investigating the plan as part of an investigation into Google’s role in the digital advertising market. Last year, Britain’s Markets and Competitiveness Authority reached an agreement with Google to allow the regulator to review changes to cookies in Chrome as part of a settlement in another investigation.

Topics will address some of the concerns raised by privacy advocates about Floc by preventing other undercover tracking techniques, according to Google. It aims to preserve user privacy by segmenting its audience into larger groups.

Google said there were tens of thousands of potential cohorts in the previous plan, but that it will reduce the number of Topics to a few thousand at most. The company said users will be able to see which “topics” are associated with them and remove them if they choose.

“It’s slightly more privacy-protective than Floc,” said Sara Collins, public policy attorney at Public Knowledge. Larger topic groups would ensure greater anonymity for users, but Google’s plan could still be circumvented by fingerprinting techniques aimed at tracking individual users, she said.

Google said Topics will use human curators, rather than machine learning technology, to generate the user groups, as the Floc plan did. This will eliminate the possibility that groups could be based on “sensitive” characteristics like sexual orientation or race, Google said.

“Some research studies have expressed concern that this might happen,” said Vinay Goel, supervisor of the Privacy Sandbox initiative at Google. “We found no evidence that it was happening.”

Peter Snyder, director of privacy at Brave, a privacy-focused search engine, said the changes with Topics don’t address the core issues of Google’s previous proposal.

“At the root is Google’s insistence on sharing information about people’s interests and behaviors with advertisers, trackers and others on the web who are hostile to privacy,” Snyder said in a statement. “These groups don’t have the need — or the right — to know such sensitive information about people.”

Google’s Topics plan reflects an overhaul of its search product years ago. In 2019, the company gave users the ability to set their search history to be automatically purged every three to 18 months. This made it difficult for advertisers to target individuals with highly personalized ads based on their web traffic. Google has also given users the ability to completely prevent their search history from being logged.

Critics commented that privacy controls were ineffective because they were difficult for the average person to find, and by default Google continues to keep a permanent record of individual online activity.

Translated by Luiz Roberto M. Gonçalves