Gospel singer and pastor Ludmila Ferber dies at 56

Gospel singer Ludmila Ferber, 56, died on Tuesday night (26/1). The information belongs to Who.
The pastor was diagnosed in 2018 with cancer. “In times of war, never stop fighting.’ Today I am entering a unique and surprising moment in my life: the chemotherapy treatment”, she said at the time.
0
Ludmila’s last post on her Instagram was last Monday (24), when she quoted an excerpt from her song Buscar Tua Face é précis.
“‘When everything seems strange around / Seeking your face is necessary, God / When we don’t know what’s happening / Seeking your face is necessary, God”, said an excerpt of the song in the caption.
Married from 1987 to 2014 to José Antônio Lino, she leaves three daughters: Daniela Ferber Lino, Ana Lídia Ferber Lino and Vanessa Ferber Lino.
Career
Ludmila Ferber was part of the Koinonya group, with which she recorded 8 albums. In 1996, he went solo and released Marcas, his first album.
12 more studio albums were released after that, the last one being called A New Beginning, recorded in 2020.
She still has nine live albums released and an album dedicated to children’s songs, Meu Amigão do Peito.