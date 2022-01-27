Gospel singer and pastor Ludmila Ferber dies at 56

Gospel singer Ludmila Ferber, 56, died on Tuesday night (26/1). The information belongs to Who.

The pastor was diagnosed in 2018 with cancer. “In times of war, never stop fighting.’ Today I am entering a unique and surprising moment in my life: the chemotherapy treatment”, she said at the time.

Ludmila Ferber was part of the Koinonya group, with which she recorded 8 albums. In 1996, he went solo and released Marcas, his first album

12 more studio albums were released after that, the last one was called A New Beginning, recorded in 2020.

She still has nine live albums released and an album dedicated to children's songs, Meu Amigão do Peito.

Ludmila’s last post on her Instagram was last Monday (24), when she quoted an excerpt from her song Buscar Tua Face é précis.

“‘When everything seems strange around / Seeking your face is necessary, God / When we don’t know what’s happening / Seeking your face is necessary, God”, said an excerpt of the song in the caption.

Married from 1987 to 2014 to José Antônio Lino, she leaves three daughters: Daniela Ferber Lino, Ana Lídia Ferber Lino and Vanessa Ferber Lino.

Career

Ludmila Ferber was part of the Koinonya group, with which she recorded 8 albums. In 1996, he went solo and released Marcas, his first album.

12 more studio albums were released after that, the last one being called A New Beginning, recorded in 2020.

She still has nine live albums released and an album dedicated to children’s songs, Meu Amigão do Peito.

