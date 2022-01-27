Gospel singer and pastor Ludmila Ferber dies at 56

Gospel singer Ludmila Ferber, 56, died on Tuesday night (26/1). The information belongs to Who.

The pastor was diagnosed in 2018 with cancer. “In times of war, never stop fighting.’ Today I am entering a unique and surprising moment in my life: the chemotherapy treatment”, she said at the time.

Pastor Ludmila Ferber 1 Gospel singer Ludmila Ferber was 56 years oldReproduction / Instagram Pastor Ludmila Ferber 2 Ludmila Ferber had cancerReproduction / Instagram Pastor Ludmila Ferber 3 Ludmila Ferber spoke about her cancer diagnosis in 2018Reproduction / Instagram Pastor Ludmila Ferber 4 Ludmila Ferber was a singerReproduction / Instagram Pastor Ludmila Ferber 5 Ludmila Ferber was a singer and pastorReproduction / Instagram Pastor Ludmila Ferber 6 Artist of the gospel genre, Ludmila Ferber had a successful career in musicReproduction / Instagram Pastor Ludmila Ferber 7 Ludmila Ferber was part of the Koinonya group, with which she recorded 8 albums. In 1996, he went solo and released Marcas, his first albumReproduction / Instagram Pastor Ludmila Ferber 8 12 more studio albums were released after that, the last one was called A New Beginning, recorded in 2020.Reproduction / Instagram Pastor Ludmila Ferber 9 She still has nine live albums released and an album dedicated to children’s songs, Meu Amigão do Peito.Reproduction / Instagram Pastor Ludmila Ferber 10 Last post made by the singer on InstagramReproduction / Instagram 0

Ludmila’s last post on her Instagram was last Monday (24), when she quoted an excerpt from her song Buscar Tua Face é précis.

“‘When everything seems strange around / Seeking your face is necessary, God / When we don’t know what’s happening / Seeking your face is necessary, God”, said an excerpt of the song in the caption.

Married from 1987 to 2014 to José Antônio Lino, she leaves three daughters: Daniela Ferber Lino, Ana Lídia Ferber Lino and Vanessa Ferber Lino.

Career

Ludmila Ferber was part of the Koinonya group, with which she recorded 8 albums. In 1996, he went solo and released Marcas, his first album.

12 more studio albums were released after that, the last one being called A New Beginning, recorded in 2020.

She still has nine live albums released and an album dedicated to children’s songs, Meu Amigão do Peito.