Gospel singer Ludmila Ferber dies at 56

The gospel singer and pastor Ludmila Ferber, 56, died on the night of this Wednesday, the 26th. She had been battling lung cancer since 2018. The death information was confirmed by the record company Sony Music Gospel.

The place of death was not reported. According to the artist’s official website, she lived in Rio de Janeiro with her daughters.

Credit: Playback/Instagram Gospel and pastoral singer Ludmila Ferber dies at 56

“Unfortunately, our warrior pastor Ludmila Ferber left us, but here are her legacy, her songs, her example, her tenacity, her purpose, her struggle, her faith, her art, her poetry and her history! Our condolences to the family. May God console everyone who somehow lived with our dear pastor! Now you can stop fighting. Rest in peace!” reads the message posted on Instagram by the label.

In March of last year, Ludmila Ferber published on social media that she was starting a new treatment in the face of the increase in cancer cells in the liver. “Today I begin a new process on the way to the miracle. Due to the increase in cancer cells in the liver, I had to completely suspend the chemotherapy that I had been taking for two years, and seek a new treatment”.

Three months later, she returned to update her followers about her health status:

Ludmila’s last post on her Instagram was on Monday, the 24th, when she quoted an excerpt from her song “Buscar Tua Face é précis”.

Ludmila Ferber converted to Christianity at age 20. She was part of the Koinonya group, with which she recorded eight albums. In 1996, she went solo and released “Marcas”, her first album.

12 more studio albums were released after that, the last one was called “A New Beginning”, recorded in 2020. His biggest hits include “Sonhos de Deus”, “Sopra Espírito”, “I hear God calling me” and “Nunca stop fighting” – which is also the title of his book, released in 2013 by Thomas Nelson Brasil.