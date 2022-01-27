government will discuss 4th dose of vaccine for the elderly this Friday

With the advancement of cases and hospitalizations by Covid-19, the Ministry of Health has studied the application of the fourth dose of vaccines in the elderly and health professionals.

On Friday (28/1), members of the Extraordinary Secretariat to Combat Covid-19 and the Technical Advisory Board for Immunization of Covid-19 (Cetai) should meet to evaluate the topic. The information was confirmed to metropolises by interlocutors of the folder.

The use of the additional dose is already authorized in countries such as Israel and Chile. In Israel, the fourth dose is only given to people over 60 years of age and healthcare professionals.

***Third-dose-against-covid The Ministry of Health announced the reduction of the time interval for the application of the third dose of the vaccine against Covid-19. The booster can now be taken four months after the second doseRafaela Felicciano / Metropolis ***Third-dose-against-covid The decision, implemented by the health secretariats of states and municipalities, covers all people over 18, regardless of age group or profession.Aline Massuca / Metropoles ***Third-dose-against-covid Some states, however, have further reduced the interval from one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine to another, as is the case of São Paulo. Fábio Vieira / Metropolis ***Third-dose-against-covid-2 Those who took the Janssen vaccine, initially as a single dose, should take the second dose two months apart. Five months later, the individual can take the boosterRafaela Felicciano / Metropolis ***third-dose-against-covid-9 Women who have taken Janssen and are currently pregnant or have recently given birth should use the Pfizer immunizer as a booster doseGustavo Alcantara / Metropoles ***Third-dose-against-covid-4 The decision to expand the offer of the booster dose was taken based on studies by the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz) in partnership with the University of OxfordIgo Estrela / Metropolis ***Third-dose-against-covid-1 Research has informed the need for a booster dose after the first vaccinations against Covid-19, including for those who took JanssenRafaela Felicciano / Metropolis ***omicron-and-third-dose-against-covid-2 Due to the Ômicron variant, health agencies in several countries warn about the importance of applying booster doses to contain the spread of the virus and the emergence of new strains.Andriy Onufriyenko/ Getty Images ***Third-dose-against-covid-3 Now, the Ministry of Health plans to complete, by May 2022, the application of the booster dose to the target audience across the country.Rafaela Felicciano / Metropolis 0

In Brazil, the fourth dose against Covid-19 is authorized only for immunocompromised people. The measure was announced in December 2021 and took into account the “trend of reduction in the effectiveness of vaccines against Covid-19 over time”, the ministry said.

Immunocompromised patients may receive the fourth dose within a period of at least four months after the administration of the third dose. The measure is only valid for people over 18 years of age.

According to the technical note, the following are classified as immunocompromised: