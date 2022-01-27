government will discuss 4th dose of vaccine for the elderly this Friday

5 hours ago

With the advancement of cases and hospitalizations by Covid-19, the Ministry of Health has studied the application of the fourth dose of vaccines in the elderly and health professionals.

On Friday (28/1), members of the Extraordinary Secretariat to Combat Covid-19 and the Technical Advisory Board for Immunization of Covid-19 (Cetai) should meet to evaluate the topic. The information was confirmed to metropolises by interlocutors of the folder.

The use of the additional dose is already authorized in countries such as Israel and Chile. In Israel, the fourth dose is only given to people over 60 years of age and healthcare professionals.

In Brazil, the fourth dose against Covid-19 is authorized only for immunocompromised people. The measure was announced in December 2021 and took into account the “trend of reduction in the effectiveness of vaccines against Covid-19 over time”, the ministry said.

Immunocompromised patients may receive the fourth dose within a period of at least four months after the administration of the third dose. The measure is only valid for people over 18 years of age.

According to the technical note, the following are classified as immunocompromised:

  • People with severe primary immunodeficiency;
  • People who underwent chemotherapy for cancer;
  • Solid organ or hematopoietic stem cell transplants;
  • People living with HIV/AIDS;
  • People who use corticosteroids in doses equal to or greater than 20 mg/day of prednisone, or equivalent, for 14 or more days;
  • People who use immune response modifying drugs;
  • People with autoinflammatory or inflammatory bowel diseases;
  • Patients on hemodialysis; and
  • Patients with chronic inflammatory immune-mediated diseases.

