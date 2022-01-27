Governors decide to keep ICMS on fuel freeze for another 60 days | Blog do Valdo Cruz

The initial 90-day freeze ends on January 31 and the governors even announced that it would not be extended. But the current scenario of instability in the oil market, with a barrel capable of exceeding US$ 90 and the expectation of a rise in fuel prices in Brazil, led to pressure and criticism of the governors’ decision.

Within the group of state executives, a discussion began to reverse the decision.

Valdo: governors freeze fuel ICMS for another 60 days

Until the afternoon of this Wednesday (26), the proposal to extend the freeze for another 60 days already had the support of 26 governors. The governor of Espírito Santo, Renato Casagrande (PSB), told the blog what the decision has already been made and will be made official this Thursday.

“We hope that, during this period, Congress, the federal government and the states reach an understanding to approve measures that cushion the impacts of the rise in oil and the dollar on fuel prices in Brazil,” said Renato Casagrande.

The note that will be released, making the decision official, points out that “in view of the new scenario that is unfolding, with the end of observing the consensus and the concomitant updating of the basis for calculating fuel prices, currently based on the international value of a barrel of oil , consider [os governadores] It is essential to extend the said freeze for the next 60 days, until structural solutions for stabilizing the prices of these inputs are established”.

The decision also seeks to avoid further criticism from President Jair Bolsonaro, who usually passes on to the States, on account of the ICMS, the responsibility for the soaring prices of gasoline, diesel and cooking gas in the country.

The government, by the way, is preparing a PEC to contain the rise in fuel prices. The proposal provides for the possibility of reducing or eliminating federal and state taxes on diesel and cooking gas, in addition to the creation of a fuel price stabilization fund.