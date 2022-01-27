Governors extend ICMS freeze on fuels for 60 days

State managers also demand that the Bolsonaro government review the price policy practiced by Petrobras

The governors decided to extend the freezing of the ICMS about fuels, which ended on January 31. In a letter released this Wednesday, 25, state managers demand that the president’s government Jair Bolsonaro (PL) the review of the pricing policy practiced by Petrobras. “Given the new scenario that is unfolding, with the end of observing the consensus and the concomitant updating of the basis for calculating fuel prices, currently based on the international value of a barrel of oil, [os governadores] consider it essential to extend the said freeze for the next 60 days, until structural solutions for stabilizing the prices of these inputs are established”, says an excerpt from the document.

As of the publication of this report, 21 of the 27 governors have signed the note. The list is made up of managers allied with the federal government, such as Cláudio Castro (PL), from Rio de Janeiro, and Romeu Zema (Novo), from Minas Gerais, and political opponents of the Planalto Palace, such as Flávio Dino (PSB), from Maranhão, and João Doria (PSDB), from São Paulo. Also among the signatories of the document are the governors of Amapá, Amazonas, Ceará, Federal District, Espírito Santo, Goiás, Mato Grosso do Sul, Mato Grosso, Pará, Paraíba, Pernambuco, Piauí, Paraná, Rio Grande do Norte, Rio Grande do South, Santa Catarina and Sergipe.

The ICMS freeze was adopted in October last year, in response to President Jair Bolsonaro’s criticism of governors. At the time, the head of the federal executive blamed state managers on more than one occasion for the rise in gasoline and diesel prices. The Governors’ Forum argues that the problem lies in the policy of passing on international oil prices.” We have always maintained that the value of fuel has to do with the dollarization of oil and the link made in Brazil”, said on Wednesday, the 12th, the governor of Piauí, Wellington Dias (PT).

Last week, President Jair Bolsonaro announced that he will propose a Proposed Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) to lower fuel prices through tax cuts. “The PEC authorizes the President of the Republic and Governors, if they wish, to reduce or zero taxes on fuels (diesel, gasoline and alcohol), as well as electricity and cooking gas (the latter has already been ZEROED by us since the beginning of 2021). )”, wrote the president of the country on his Twitter profile. The possibility also generated reactions. In the opinion of economist Alessandro Azzoni, the proposal may generate a deficit for public coffers. “This can directly interfere with the fiscal target. This can directly impact the Union budget, compromising the goal. This will even compromise the issue of the economy, in terms of international investors, who seek this fiscal balance from the government,” he said.