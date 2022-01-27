Governors freeze ICMS on fuel again – Prisma









Governors of 20 Brazilian states and the Federal District prepared a public note, to which the R7 Plateau had access, in which they defend the extension for another two months of the freezing of ICMS on fuels. The note is signed by the governors of Amapá, Amazonas, Ceará, Espírito Santo, Goiás, Maranhão, Mato Grosso, Mato Grosso do Sul, Minas Gerais, Pará, Paraíba, Paraná, Pernambuco, Piauí, Rio de Janeiro, Rio Grande do Norte, Rio Grande do Sul, Santa Catarina, Sergipe, Distrito Federal and São Paulo, having, therefore, among the signatories, allies and opponents of the Bolsonaro government.











The measure is considered an emergency by the governors until “structural solutions to stabilize the prices of these inputs are established” and is justified as an effort by the governors, who lose revenue with the measure, to mitigate the inflationary pressures that affect Brazilians, especially poorer.

They demand a permanent solution to the problem and cite bill 1,472 of 2021, which is in the Senate, as a text that could resolve the structural issue of the problem of rising fuel prices.

The note ends by emphasizing the need to review the policy of international fuel price parity, “which has led to frequent readjustments, far above inflation and society’s purchasing power.”