GTA 6 | Rockstar Games prepares websites and insiders confirm announcement date

GTA 6 is receiving strong rumors about its announcement, and now, well-known and credible insiders are saying that the Rockstar Games can announce the next Grand Theft Auto during the next few months.

As you can see in our partner’s video SanInPlay in more detail, leakers such as TezFunz and Big Jim Colosimo are hopeful that the Rockstar Games can reveal great news about GTA 6 during the year 2022. Check out the video below for more details:

In a forum about GTA 6, TezFunz commented, “I can’t wait for the announcement this year,” leaving many players excited.

Soon after that, the leaker who is quite credible in the community for leaking accurate information about GTA and Rockstar Games re-commented on the forum and responded to his own comment with “Source: Trust me”.

Likewise, the expression “Trust me” is a meme used when the credibility of a leak is low, however, due to the history of hits by TezFunz, this statement seems to have another meaning.

Rockstar Games prepares alleged sites for marketing GTA 6

GTA 6 has not yet been announced, however, something that any fan has already noticed is that the next game in the Grand Theft Auto franchise should only arrive for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X, in addition to Windows PC of course.

Big Jim Colosimo, another relevant leaker in the community Grand Theft Auto, found that the Rockstar Games is already working on interactive sites for the marketing of an upcoming game. This finding was found on the Rockstar Games job site. Check out the Tweet below with the statement:

Rockstar is getting ready to build new websites with “interactive digital experiences for [their] players to engage with {their]brands in new and exciting ways” “exploring new product and marketing opportunities that leverage emerging web technologies.” — Big Jim Colossimo (@chi_colossimo) January 20, 2022

“Rockstar is gearing up to create new websites with “interactive digital experiences for gamers to engage with brands in new and exciting ways” “explore new product and marketing opportunities that leverage emerging web technologies.”

In short, all these rumors, job vacancies and the various domain updates from Rockstar Games increase the expectation that GTA 6 may be announced during the year 2022.

Source: Dexerto/SanInPlay