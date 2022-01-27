Gut stuck? Find out which foods solve the problem

If you suffer from constipation, lazy intestines or any problem related to the digestive system, food should be well regulated.

After all, nothing worse than feeling sick after eating during daily meals. There are foods that can aggravate various health situations related to the topic. Therefore, we have separated some of the most suitable foods for consumption by those who have intestinal difficulties.

See too: Is eating too much orange bad for you? Know the risks

It is worth noting that none of these foods has the ability to replace any medical treatment. However, they can minimize the symptoms of slow bowel, for example. This prevents the person from looking for alternative and random solutions, such as consuming laxatives unnecessarily.

Best foods to treat constipation

Generally speaking, all the foods presented here are high in fiber and liquid content. This mixture is ideal to hydrate the body and make the fecal cake can be eliminated more easily.

Consequently, they are foods that improve the feeling of stomach comfort and help fight gas and abdominal cramps.

By the way, although it is not on the list, water is a very important substance in the process described above. It is essential that you drink a good amount of water throughout the day.

Experts say that it is recommended to drink about 0.35 ml of water for every kg of the body. That is, a person who weighs 100 kg should drink 3.5 liters of water a day.

List of foods to fight constipation