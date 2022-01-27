“He was born healthy, without any comorbidity. But he had 80% pulmonary involvement because of covid”, says mother of a baby who spent 86 days intubated – Revista Crescer

+



Pedro was only 2 months old when he started to have a high fever, almost 40 degrees. However, at the time, neither the mother, pharmacy technician Elizabete Cristina da Silva, from Cascavel, Paraná, nor the pediatrician suspected it was covid. After all, no one had symptoms of the disease. “I had contracted it when I was four months pregnant. But when Pedro started to have a fever, nobody was sick”, he recalls.

The days passed and the fever did not thirst. When the little one began to have difficulty breastfeeding, the indication for hospitalization came. After that, his health condition only got worse. “He spent 86 days in the ICU in a very serious condition. He had 80% of pulmonary involvement and the doctors, all the time, said that his case was very difficult”, he continues.

Fortunately, the little one was released from the hospital a few days ago, but he still needs special care. Cristina said that her son was born healthy, at 39 weeks, without any comorbidity. So now he is warning other parents. “Who has a small child, who still cannot vaccinate and does not wear a mask, it is not worth the risk to leave the house”, he guaranteed. Check out the mother’s full report to CRESCER below:

Pedro spent 86 days in the ICU, after contracting covid (Photo: Personal archive)

“In October, when he was only 2 months old, Pedro started to have a high fever, which reached 40 degrees. I took him to the pediatrician, she gave him a steroid and prescribed inhalation, but the fever started to rise again. At the time, initially, there was no we suspected covid, since his only symptom was a fever, and all of us — me, my husband and my 5-year-old daughter — had no symptoms. It was a whole week like this. consultation at least three times. Until, in the return consultation, the pediatrician asked him to be hospitalized to investigate, as he was no longer breastfeeding properly. As soon as he was admitted to the hospital, he took the covid test and the result was positive There was no pediatric vacancy at the hospital and he had to be taken to another city, Toledo. When he got there, he started to get worse, he needed to use oxygen and a nasal catheter, and soon he also needed a nasoenteral tube – a tube inserted through the nostril to the stomach or intestine, which I served a for food.

It was scary. As I work in the health field, I knew that there was no specific treatment for covid. It was an inexplicable pain. Every day he got worse and worse. The worsening was visible. He started having a lot of shortness of breath. On October 25th, the day he turned three months old, he needed to be intubated. It was very sad. I remember that when I saw the doctor start asking for intubation tools, I was already desperate. But at the hospital he was in, there was no pediatric ICU. So, a new quest began. The vacancy only appeared at dawn, in Londrina, which is about 600 km from Cascavel. We were airlifted there. In Londrina, Pedro was intubated in the ICU for 86 days. He was in a very serious condition, with suspected pulmonary thrombosis, had cardiac arrest and 80% of pulmonary involvement. The doctors kept repeating that his case was very difficult. It was very sad to get to the bedside and see her son totally sedated, full of drains and tube. A child born healthy, perfect. Even so, I always had a lot of faith and at no time did I think I would lose my son. My faith would not let me give up.

Pedro spent 86 days intubated (Photo: Personal archive)

After a month intubated, the doctors said that Pedro would have to have a tracheostomy, which was a chance to try to wean him off the ventilator. I was initially afraid, but the very next day I authorized it, as it was for his own good. After that, luckily, they were able to get him off the fan. It was a relief, as after that, in mid-December, he started to come back from sedation. I remember that when I saw him with his eyes open, it was as if he had been born again. Over the next few days, he began to improve. Fortunately, there was no neurological damage, as the odds were very high. While still in the ICU, I was trained to give the medication and suction him. On the 27th of December, he went to his room, where he remained recovering until the 10th of January.

Path to recovery is slow, says mother (Photo: Personal archive)

He was recently discharged, but the recovery is long and slow. Pedro still uses a nasoenteral tube, depends on oxygen and continues with the tracheostomy. She is doing speech therapy, physiotherapy and has nutritional monitoring. When you inhale, you feel short of breath and it is very difficult. My maternity leave is over, I took a vacation, I’m a public servant at the city hall, but they don’t want to accept my certificate, and I’m his caregiver. Who will I leave a 5-month-old child with who needs all this care? Currently, I am getting a companion certificate, but this only pays part-time, that is, I receive only half of my salary.

My husband is self-employed, I have health insurance, but there are many co-participations. Pedro still has no plans to remove the probe, oxygen and tracheostomy. Doctors only say that recovery will be slow. At first, they say it’s temporary, that he can make a full recovery. I don’t sleep well anymore, because every 3 hours there is medication, even so, I’m trying to keep as little sanity as possible to help my son. What I would say to parents who have a small child, that age, who still can’t get vaccinated or wear a mask is that it’s not worth the risk to leave the house. All we want is to see our children healthy.”

What does Cascavel City Hall say?

Our team contacted the Cascavel Health Department, but, so far, has not received a response.

how to help the family

Despite being at home, Pedro still needs help with expensive medication, special food and professional help. To help the family, contact by email [email protected] or contact the mother directly through her Instagram profile.

covid x babies

According to pediatrician and neonatologist Nelson Douglas Ejzenbaum, a member of the American Academy of Pediatrics, the severity of the condition is not directly linked to the child’s age, but warns: “smaller children, that is, babies, cannot be vaccinated, so they run more risks. In addition, the smaller the baby, the lower their defenses, so they may have more severe respiratory conditions, but the worsening of the condition is more related to how each organism reacts to the virus”, he explained.

Therefore, the tip is to redouble care in this age group. “In the maternity ward, visits must be minimal and in accordance with the rules of each location. At home, it is recommended that they also not receive visits, as people, even if well-intentioned, can pose a risk to the family. In general, exceptions are made for grandparents, who can help a lot at this time, and close uncles. But everyone who doesn’t live in the same house should wear masks, keep social distance from you and the baby, seeing him from afar, without holding the lap”, guides pediatrician Ana Escobar, columnist for CRESCER.

Nelson added: “Another important tip is to follow the Brazilian Vaccination Calendar. Parents should also always do periodic evaluations and, in the face of symptoms, seek pediatric care”, he concluded.

