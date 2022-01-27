Health – Open simplified selection process for temporary hiring of health professionals – Government of the State of Rondônia

The Secretary of State for Health (Sesau) in partnership with the State Superintendence of Personnel Management (Segep), published this Wednesday (26), the public notice of the simplified selection process for the temporary hiring of health professionals, aiming to serve the Units of State Public Health in the municipalities of Buritis, Cacoal, São Francisco do Guaporé, Extrema and Porto Velho.

There are 1,299 vacancies, for various areas, in the modalities of medium and higher levels. The Form and the necessary procedures are available in the Public Notice.

Enrollment must be carried out in two stages:

The 1st moment: partial and eliminatory, through the portal https://emergencial.sesau.ro.gov.br/ when the candidate will provide registration and curriculum information.

The 2nd moment: of an eliminatory nature of the analysis of titles, which must be sent by the candidate’s email in a single pdf file format, to the email: [email protected] The mandatory documents are present in the Notice.

To register, the candidate must access the portal, which contains the specific link that provides the Public Notice, the Registration Form and the procedures necessary for the registration to be effective. Registration will be available 24 hours a day, uninterruptedly, until 12 noon on the last day of registration. Registration starts this Thursday (27) with the deadline of until January 30.

The hired professional must perform his activities with the State Health Unit, according to the location where he applied for the areas of Social Worker; Biologist; Biomedic; Nurse; Pharmaceutical; Physical therapist; Speech therapist; Nutritionist; Psychologist; Nursing Technician; Laboratory Technician; Technician in Radiology (24 hours a week); Technician in Nutrition and Dietetics; General Services Assistant; Agent in Administrative Activities.

The Secretary of Health, Fernando Máximo, highlights the process. “The Government of Rondônia offers vacancies to work in the various areas of health, to meet the demands of the Secretariat, such as the fight against covid-19 and influenza in the municipalities of the state”, says Máximo.