Heloisa, daughter of Olavo de Carvalho: ‘Inheritance? He owes millions

Heloisa de Carvalho, 51, the eldest of eight children of writer Olavo de Carvalho, whose death was announced yesterday, denied having any interest in a possible inheritance left by his father. According to her, Olavo “owed millions”.

“Inheritance? What inheritance? He owes millions in compensation, he doesn’t have all that money to pay,” Heloisa said in a tweet. She has been publicly broken up with her father since 2017, in a tweet.

The eldest daughter of the ideologue of the Brazilian new right published the tweet in response to “olavetes”, as she calls people who follow her father’s ideas. “For the love of olavetes: use your brains at least once in your life,” she said.

In another publication, Heloisa posted the answer she gave to a woman who, on Instagram, insinuated that she might be interested in her “sinful father” money.

“If there’s any left, because he’s full of debts and defaults, I’ll go, yes. And maybe donate to Lula’s campaign (Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, from PT, pre-candidate for the presidency in the 2022 elections), with the right to out in the media and everything, just to make you angry,” he said.

A PT voter since 1988, Heloisa has been a member of the party since June last year. In an interview with universe at the time she joined the party, Olavo’s eldest daughter said she intended to run for state representative in this year’s election.

Caetano x Olavo

In court, there is a lawsuit filed by Caetano Veloso against Olavo de Carvalho that has been dragging on for five years. The writer has already been ordered to pay R$ 2.9 million in compensation to the musician.

Olavo de Carvalho even paid BRL 66,000 to Caetano in August 2020, but refused to delete the publications questioned by the musician.

In posts on social networks, Olavo accused Caetano of pedophilia because of the romance maintained by the musician with producer Paula Lavigne.

The relationship between the two began when Caetano was 40 years old and Paulo Lavigne, 13. After separating in 2004, the couple got back together in 2016, remaining together to this day.

With Olavo’s death, Caetano must wait for an inventory and sharing process to begin. After that, the musician can ask that the action go back to court, with the writer being represented by the successors or by the estate.

broken relationship

In January 2020, Heloisa launched, alongside writer and youtuber Henry Bugalho, the book “Meu Pai, o Guru do Presidente – A Face Still Hidden by Olavo de Carvalho” (Kotter Editorial).

In December 2019, in an interview with universeHeloisa said that, as a child, she lived in a house with 30 people, members of an Islamic community led by Olavo, who had three wives simultaneously.

“I experienced intellectual abandonment. My father didn’t pay school fees. I didn’t have a uniform, material. I started skipping class because I was ashamed,” she said at the time.

Yesterday, when commenting on her father’s death, Heloisa de Carvalho asked God to forgive her father for “all the evil he committed” and criticized those who celebrated the writer’s death. “It’s signing a certificate of total lack of humanity,” she said.

According to Heloisa, her father died of covid-19 — the writer’s official profile did not talk about the writer’s cause of death. At the beginning of last week – Sunday (16) -, people linked to Olavo said that he had been infected by the new coronavirus.

Heloísa’s version was contested by Olavo’s private doctor, Ahmed Youssif El Tassa, who told the Bela Megale column in the newspaper O Globo that the writer died of “acute respiratory failure” caused by pulmonary emphysema.

Also on Twitter, the eldest daughter of the ideologue questioned her father’s private doctor. “Obviously it was due to complications from the covid, but for me to speak the truth to denialists is to denigrate the image of Olavo”, she said. “The truth hurts,” she added.