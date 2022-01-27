Hi?! Irishman takes uncle’s body to receive pension, and says: “I didn’t know he was dead”

Here’s a somewhat bizarre story… Last Friday (21), Irishman Declan Haughney, 40, was caught taking the corpse of his uncle Peadar Doyle, 66, to a post office in Carlow, in Ireland, to withdraw the pension of the elderly. Hi?!

To The Mirror newspaper, Declan said he went to the agency alone at first to collect the money, but was informed that the process could only be done if the pension holder was present. The Irishman then returned home and looked for his uncle, who according to him was still “very much alive”.

With the help of a friend named Gareth Coakley, Haughney wrapped Peadar in his arms and the three would have walked back to the post office, located 400 meters away from the residence where the boy lived with the elderly man. People on the street, however, would have been startled to notice that Doyle’s feet did not touch the ground during the journey. As soon as they arrived at their destination, officials realized that the gentleman was dead and called the police.

When interrogated, Declan claimed that “I did not know that (the uncle) I was dead”further suspecting that the retiree died on the way. “We took him there. He was walking normally and then I think he died. That’s not a lie, he started dragging his heels, but we didn’t think it would be anything. Everything was fine, then all of a sudden he started to get kind of slumped over. We got in line and when we let him go, he just fell right there.”declared.

Haughney even insisted he wasn’t trying to steal Peadar’s money: “Why would I want to steal from my uncle? I’m 40 years old, I’m not a kid, I’m not a kid. I’m not an idiot to walk into a post office with a dead man and take his money.”.

To The Mirror, Declan said that it is now “the talk of the city” and was labeled “assassin” by the local community, which still condemns him for his turbulent past. The Irishman used to have drug problems and has already served two years in prison, accused of stealing his aunt’s credit card. “That’s why they’re saying this, that’s why all of this is coming up now. I hope that when people read my side of the story and see how supportive my family is, they start to see things differently.”he defended himself.

The Irishman was even attacked while walking through the streets of his city. Peadar’s funeral was held this Monday (25) and, during the ceremony, Declan was seen carrying his uncle’s coffin with a black eye.

Police are now investigating the case to find out whether Peadar Doyle died of natural causes and whether pension fraud was attempted. According to authorities, it is believed that the retiree may have died about three hours before his trip to the post office, despite claims that he was alive.