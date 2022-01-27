High interest rates in the US will threaten Brazil’s economic growth – News

The signal from the Fed (Federal Reserve), the Central Bank of the United States, that it will raise the basic interest rate in the coming months brings headaches to the Brazilian economy. The movement tends to alienate investors from emerging markets and affect the growth of GDP (Gross Domestic Product) — the sum of all goods and services produced in the country.

Currently fixed in the range between 0% and 0.25% per year, the US interest rate should start to rise from March, according to perspectives advanced by Fed directors in a statement on Wednesday (26). Forecasts point to at least three rate jumps by the end of 2022 with the aim of containing inflation in the United States.

Rachel de Sá, head of economics at Rico Investimentos, believes that the decision, to be confirmed, makes investment in Brazil less attractive, even though the Selic rate figure at a much higher level than the interest rates offered in developed countries.

“Investors see US sovereign bonds as a zero-risk asset. If there is no risk and they offer a slightly higher return, they think twice before taking more risk looking for a return”, explains Rachel.

Andrey Nousi, founder and president of Nousi Finance, shares the same position as Rachel and calls the investment world a “blanket short”. “If the United States becomes more attractive, investors begin to suck up liquidity from other countries. Naturally, those who tend to suffer the most are the emerging ones, those with more fragile economies”, he observes.

For Nousi, rising interest rates in North American lands tend to keep the Selic at a higher level to encourage foreigners to keep their money here, which puts economic activity at risk. “This high interest rate is very lethal for the Brazilian economy, because it strangles the entrepreneur who needs to finance his activities.”

The pessimistic assessment takes into account that higher interest rates make credit more expensive and, consequently, affect job creation. The situation affects workers’ income and reduces family consumption, which accounts for two-thirds (about 65%) of the Brazilian GDP (Gross Domestic Product).

Expected by the financial market, the future increases already reflect the expectations of growth of the Brazilian economy for this year. For analysts consulted weekly by the BC (Central Bank), the increase in national GDP should end 2022 with a rise of only 0.29%, a level similar to presented by the IMF (International Monetary Fund) earlier this week.

Despite the impacts, Rachel de Sá, from Rico, adds a perception that the containment of inflation in the United States can have a positive effect on Brazil, if it occurs “gradually and as expected” by analysts.