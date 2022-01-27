Honda ends production for Brazil of the HR-V and WR-V models

With the lights out on the Honda assembly line in Sumaré, the Japanese brand stopped producing the Civic and Fit models.

Now, the HR-V and WR-V models are no longer offered in the Brazilian market.

According to the newspaper Estadão, Honda confirmed the end of production of the two crossovers for the domestic market, however, both are still in line for export, at the factory in Itirapina-SP.

Honda released a note on the subject: “Honda remains focused on offering products that best serve the Brazilian consumer, with high efficiency and full of connectivity and safety technologies. In line with this commitment, the brand expects to launch, in 2023, other novelties in the country, including new models and renovations of current products”.

At the end of the note, Honda indicated new products that will soon arrive in the country. In this case, it is expected that among the “new models” is the Honda ZR-V, a potential final version of the RS concept crossover.

This compact crossover seen in Indonesia has enormous potential to replace the WR-V, presenting a younger and more expressive layout, in a clear indication of fighting in the entry segment with the Fiat Pulse.

The ZR-V should arrive with a 1.5-liter i-VTEC Earth Dream engine with 126 horsepower and 15.5 kgfm, which is enough for a good performance, given its small size, around 4.10 m.

With CVT transmission and paddle shifts, the ZR-V should incorporate part of the items offered by the City and City hatch.

In addition to the ZR-V, Honda will bring the New HR-V, which can only come with a 1.5-liter turbo engine with 183 horsepower and 24.5 kgfm, in addition to a CVT.

As it will be at a level well above the ZR-V, the New HR-V should be the most expensive product in Honda’s national portfolio.

With a capacity of 120,000 cars a year, Honda is expected to permanently shut down the old HR-V and WR-V when demand for the new ones picks up.

[Fonte: Estadão]