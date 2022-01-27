Horizon Forbidden West on PS4 Pro: studio reveals gameplay

The community was eager to see a gameplay of Horizon Forbidden West on PS4, and Guerrilla Games finally revealed some snippets, but in the Pro version of the console. Several gameplay videos of Aloy’s new adventure have been made public in recent months, but the captures were taken on the PS5.

With an emphasis on exploration, new features and combats against the Bravens, the developer released more details on the PS Blog. Check the result:

In another gameplay video of Horizon Forbidden West on PS4 Pro, the Rabots, agile and dangerous enemies, surround Aloy inside the forest. See the match:

Excerpts from Horizon Forbidden West on PS4 Pro show new landscapes

To escape the red plague, the Utaru tribe moved their facilities to the top of the Old World disks. Guerrilla showed the protagonist walking among the villagers and displaying the quality of detail in the setting.

Guerrilla Games also released never-before-seen footage of the title, all captured on PS4 Pro. Check out the photo gallery:

For anyone looking forward to the game’s arrival and setting out to explore the Forbidden West, we have good news. The studio has already finished developing the title, which is now ready to be distributed. See more details here!