How big does a quantum computer need to threaten cryptocurrencies?

The number of qubits needed (X axis) increases as the time required for the solution decreases (Y axis).

Quantum computers versus encryption

Quantum computers are exponentially more powerful than today’s computers, which makes them capable of breaking many encryption techniques on which our information security is based.

RSA encryption, used in most secure communications, and cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin (Elptic Curve Digital Signature Algorithm) are so complex that even the world’s largest supercomputer could never pose a serious threat to them.

But in the future, these and other data scrambling techniques could be vulnerable to a quantum computing attack, when quantum processors have enough qubits to do these calculations very quickly.

A team from the Netherlands and the United Kingdom decided to look for an answer to precisely this question: How many qubits does a quantum computer need to have to pose a real risk to cryptocurrencies?

The answer is: At least 30 million qubits, and may exceed 300 million – it all depends on how fast you are and the computer at your disposal.

Insurance for now

The researchers estimated the size a quantum computer needs to be to break the Bitcoin network’s encryption within the small window of time when it would pose a threat – between its advertisement and integration into the blockchain (blockchain). The higher the fee paid on the transaction, the smaller this window will be, but it typically varies from minutes to hours.

“State-of-the-art quantum computers today have only 50 to 100 qubits,” commented Professor Mark Webber of the University of Sussex. “Our estimated requirement of 30 million to 300 million physical qubits suggests that Bitcoin should be considered safe from a quantum attack for now, but devices of this size are generally considered achievable, and future advancements may further reduce the requirements.”

In fact, the team itself cites an example of how the advance of technology can change these calculations and estimates.

“Four years ago, we estimated that a trapped ion device [um tipo de qubit] would need a billion physical qubits to break RSA encryption, requiring a device with an area of ​​100 by 100 square meters,” Webber said. 5 by 2.5 square meters.”

The estimates cited by the researcher, between 30 million and 300 million qubits, are based on a platform with atomic qubits, one of the most promising, but which has not yet advanced much in practice.

In another example, using a processor with superconducting qubits such as those from Google and IBM, breaking Bitcoin encryption in a 10-minute window would require a quantum computer with 1.9 billion qubits, while breaking it in one hour would require 317 million qubits. qubits. But if you have a whole day, you can do it all with “only” 13 million qubits.

Here the number of qubits is on the Y axis, plotting the algorithm iterations required for each desired solution time (10 minutes, 1 hour or 1 day).

nitrogen fixation

The team also used its simulator to calculate how long a quantum computer would take to simulate the molecule responsible for fixing nitrogen.

Extracting nitrogen from the air to produce ammonia for fertilizers is energy intensive, and process improvements could impact both global food shortages and the climate crisis. Simulating the molecules relevant to this reaction is currently beyond the abilities of the world’s fastest supercomputers, but should be within the reach of next-generation quantum computers.

“The complete superconducting device [os clculos] in about 10 days with 7.5 106 qubits, while the trapped ions device requires 2450 days and the same number of qubits, where 10 days can be considered a quantum advantage for this use case where classic computers have no chance of providing a meaningful answer, but maybe 2450 days no,” the team reported.

Types of quantum hardware

In addition to taking into account the problematic error correction in quantum processors, the team considered the different types of quantum hardware being developed, from the more traditional superconducting qubits used in IBM and Google quantum computers, for example, to devices still in early stages of development, such as trapped ions, which theoretically will allow a much larger number of qubits to be linked together without them needing to be physically close together.

“We explored how best to leverage this ability to connect distant qubits, with the goal of solving problems in less time with fewer qubits,” said Webber. “We will need to continue to adapt error correction strategies to exploit the strengths of the underlying hardware, which may allow us to solve highly impactful problems with a quantum computer that is smaller in size than previously assumed.”

