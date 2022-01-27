How can the CVM’s decision affect real estate funds?

Properties

It is not new that the real estate fund market discusses the parameters for the distribution of income, especially if the return to shareholders can exceed variables such as cash income or accounting income. This Tuesday (26) the debate gained more defined contours with the decision of the Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) on the Maxi Renda fund (MXRF11), disclosed in a material fact to the market.

In December (but only released yesterday), the CVM collegiate decided – albeit not unanimously – that the distribution of dividends from real estate funds cannot exceed the accounting profit. The case is based on an ongoing process of the FII MXRF11.

According to the CVM’s technical department, the administration of the Maxi Income had been distributing earnings to shareholders based on the Fund’s cash income, even when these amounts exceeded book income. What could not be done in the income classification, but as amortization or return of the capital invested by the shareholders.

So far, this is an exclusive process of the FII MXRF11, but the case raises a debate for the entire real estate fund market, since, if the decision is validated, it could be replicated for all FIIs.

But calm down: the administration of FII MXRF11 will appeal the decision and the process has not yet been concluded. That is, the decision may change (even more considering that it was not unanimous) and, until then, everything remains the same.

That said, it’s also worth clarifying what’s at stake.

What changes with the CVM decision

According to Art. 10, of the Law 8668, which establishes the mandatory distribution of income by real estate funds, quotaholders must receive 95% of the Fund’s profits, calculated on the cash basis – not the accounting basis.

While the cash profit considers the entire amount collected by the FIIs in the form of rents and other sources of collection, the accounting profit also takes into account the patrimonial valuation of the properties.

Today, real estate funds do the following: the administrator calculates all their rents, deducts the expenses that the Fund has and distributes the percentage due to the shareholders. All this based on cash profit.

On the other hand, the process with accounting profit would be different: when adding the Fund’s rents, the administrator would also have to consider the revaluations of the properties before deducting the expenses, in order to later calculate the income.

In practice, the entire distribution of dividends from real estate funds would change with this CVM decision.

“Maxi Renda has always been on a cash basis. With that, we would even have to change the sales argument. Because we always say to investors: no matter the price of the property in the Fund, rent is dripping and you are receiving tax free. I would have to change,” he said. Evandro Santospartner of XP Asset, manager of Maxi Renda, in live by Professor Baroni.

Problem in assuming accounting profit

In the decision on Maxi Renda, the CVM does not prohibit the distribution of profits greater than that calculated in the accounting system, but understands that, in this case, the payment would have to be made in the form of amortization.

The main problem with this is the end of one of the pillars of real estate funds, which is the earnings predictability.

In live, the teacher Marcos Baronispecialist in real estate funds at Suno Research, highlights the recession cycle that the FIIs are experiencing at the moment. In the last real estate revaluations, many saw their equity values ​​fall due to the crisis in the country.

With this, several brick funds could present accounting loss at the beginning of the year, according to this decision by the CVM, resulting in the non-distribution of income even with the money from the rents in cash.

The opposite is also valid. In cases of property appreciation, the Fund’s accounting profit would be above the cash profit, but without the total amount of this profit in kind, how could the income be fully distributed to the shareholders?

Marcelo Fayhspecialist in Real Estate Funds, says live with the professor Baroni that with this understanding, the CVM deconstructs everything that has been created to date with FIIs from a regulatory and legislation point of view.

For experts, the moment is one of caution and waiting. The decision is not final and they believe that the CVM should review its position in view of the impact this could have on the real estate fund market. Watch here.

How is the MXRF11

This Wednesday (26), Maxi Renda shows a drop in the Real Estate Funds Index (IFIX) of B3 (B3SA3). Around 5 pm, the FII lost 3.90%, with the quota worth R$ 9.62.

THE MXRF11 is one of the Funds with the most shareholders in the market, reaching 488,875. Its last income distribution was R$ 0.09, reaching 9.82% of dividend yield.