How does e-cigarette harm heart health? – 01/27/2022

Unlike the traditional version, the electronic cigarette does not need combustion to work and does not generate the characteristic odor that surrounds smokers. This can lead to a false perception of the safety of these devices, but possible benefits are not supported by the scientific community.

Increasingly, studies have demonstrated the risks associated with the use of electronic smoking devices (also called vapes), especially for cardiovascular health.

Published in the scientific journal Circulation in late 2019, a survey found that of 476 healthy adults analyzed, e-cigarette users had higher levels of LDL cholesterol — considered “bad” — compared to non-smokers. In individuals who smoked both traditional and electronic cigarettes, the level of cholesterol considered “good”, HDL, was lower.

Another study published in the same journal analyzed the blood flow in the heart of regular and electronic cigarette smokers, in two moments: at rest and after doing exercises with the hand, with the use of devices with springs (hand grip, the acronym in English). ).

In traditional cigarette adherents, blood flow increased modestly after smoking and decreased after exercise. Among e-cigarette users, a reduction was recorded both after inhalation and exercise, indicating a negative performance of blood circulation.

More recently, the American Heart Association shared the results of a pre-clinical study, conducted in mice, that warns of impairments in the functioning of blood vessels after the use of these devices.

The damage would be similar to that caused by the traditional cigarette. “A single session of aerosol exposure of multiple electronic nicotine delivery systems (ENDS), including multiple types of e-cigarettes, heated tobacco product, and ultrasonic vaporization device, all impaired vascular endothelial function comparable to cigarettes by combustion”, the authors highlight in the conclusion.

steam hazards

Electronic smoking devices may not produce a smoke when used, but form a vapor or aerosol, which is inhaled by the user and those around them. In this vapor are substances such as propylene glycol and vegetable glycerin that, when subjected to high temperatures, form acetaldehyde, formaldehyde and acrolein — toxic and carcinogenic.

Even flavoring additives, which generate the “flavors”, can increase the risk of problems, according to Jaqueline Ribeiro Scholz, cardiologist and director of the outpatient smoking treatment program at the Instituto do Coração at Hospital das Clínicas da USP. The expert cites an in vitro work (done in the laboratory) that showed that the liquid used in electronic cigarettes with the aroma of cinnamon had a greater thrombotic effect than other flavorings.

“The aroma and flavor additives themselves can also contribute with nicotine to the dysfunctions and consequently to the increase in the risk of acute cardiovascular events”, he highlights.

According to the expert, switching from traditional cigarettes to electronic cigarettes does not change the inflammatory risks, the formation of clots and thrombi and arrhythmia associated with smoking.

“This effect has a lot to do with nicotine, which causes dependence, increases inflammatory activity and the risk of cardiac arrhythmias. The current electronic cigarette has a high nicotine load, sometimes even more than the common cigarette, because the individual tends to use more often”, he explains.

Scholz recalls the case of a patient, treated by her in 2018 to quit smoking, and who resumed smoking during the covid-19 pandemic. “She tried the pods [versão dos cigarros eletrônicos que trazem a nicotina sob formato de sal, oferecida ao cérebro em altas concentrações] and he smokes more today than before, because he doesn’t have any social restrictions. She takes [o dispositivo] for the bedroom, gym, beach. He was held hostage by it,” he exemplifies.

Short and long term damage

In physiological terms, physical therapist Frank Silva Bezerra, master and doctor in Morphological Sciences, explains that the use of electronic cigarettes leads to a flow of inflammatory cells to the lung that generate hypoxemia (low oxygen level) of the tissue and oxidative stress. , a condition in which the level of production of antioxidants by our body is insufficient to neutralize substances that cause damage to cells, known as free radicals.

Also, the substances that make up the device can break the endothelial barrier of blood vessels and enter the bloodstream.

“Nicotine enters the circulatory system, but also these other toxic compounds, and this triggers an inflammatory process at a systemic level, for the vessels and heart”, explains the specialist, who works in the Biological Sciences department of the Biological Sciences Research Center. from the Federal University of Ouro Preto.

Damage to the cardiovascular system, according to Bezerra, can arise after a single experience, and also with chronic use.

“A simple puff or the first time it has contact has immediate effects. It changes, for example, heart rate, blood pressure and, more recently, in 2021, clinical studies came out showing that it causes an endothelial dysfunction effect that can cause, In the medium and long term, atheromatous plaques [placas de gordura na parede da artéria] and the release of inflammatory mediators into the bloodstream”, he highlights.