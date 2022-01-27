How Gravataí became the obstacle to the R$ 7.5 billion deal for the sale of Grupo Big to Carrefour – Giro de Gravataí

Awaiting authorization since last year for the acquisition of the Big Group, the French network Carrefour received this last Thursday (25) a recommendation from the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade) that approves the negotiation. The sale, worth R$ 7.5 billion, should be authorized definitively by the beginning of the second half of this year.

However, the agency’s concern is with Gravataí, which has three units belonging to the Big Group; the Nacional supermarket, at stop 66, the Big hypermarket, on the banks of Dorival de Oliveira, at stop 74, and the Maxxi wholesale store, at stop 70. With the sale, the units could cause competitive damage to the branch in the region.

”It is necessary to apply structural remedies that mitigate the probability of harmful competitive effects in the relevant markets around three target units”, highlights the document. As a way out, CADE’s general superintendence negotiated an agreement on merger control (ACC) with the companies, which provides for the divestment of these stores, that is, their sale for healthy competition in the region.

In addition to Gravataí, the cities of Santa Maria, Viamão, Olinda, Recife and Juazeiro do Norte also represent a warning of unfair competition to the agency. In all, the purchase of 388 stores is foreseen in the negotiation. There are 63 units of the Maxxi brand, 43 of the Sam’s Club chain, 86 of the Big chain, 45 of Super Bompreço, 54 of Nacional and 97 of TodoDia.