How much is Marília Mendonça’s fortune? Know the value of your son’s inheritance · TV News

Marília Mendonça (1995-2021) left an empire after her death. The singer began her career as a songwriter at the age of 12, and it was only after her adolescence that she began to earn her first fees in small shows. At the age of 26, the artist accumulated just over R$ 500 million that were left for her two-year-old heir Léo, her only child with Murilo Huff.

At the height of her career, Marília came to charge around R$300,000 to R$500,000 per presentation, after the repercussion of the live Todos os Cantos Dentro de Casa, broadcast for free on YouTube in April 2020, at the beginning of the pandemic. of the coronavirus in Brazil.

More than 3.31 million people watched the show at the same time, giving her the platform’s global record for simultaneous views. The singer raised BRL 422,000 on that single day, intended for donations to families who were suffering from the drop in jobs and opportunities.

Despite the tragic plane crash that killed her and four other people, Marília left a personal notebook with compositions of unpublished songs, in addition to having registered 324 songs and 391 recordings of her and her partners, such as the controversial song with Naiara Azevedo.

The sertaneja’s work is also published on major music platforms such as Spotify, Deezer, Apple Music, Tidal and YouTube, from which money is received in proportion to views. American singer Mariah Carey, for example, earned more than $4 million dollars last year just from listening to the 1994 classic All I Want for Christmas Is You. According to TMZ, she made 0.003 cents a year. single stream.

Marília not only left her musical legacy: the interpreter of Infiel lived in a luxurious condominium in Goiânia with her son and mother, Ruth Moreira. In a good location in the state capital, the property has a vast outdoor area with a pool and party area, gourmet environments, suites with closets distributed over two floors, and a garage with valued vehicles.

Check out some photos of Marília Mendonça at her home in Goiânia below: