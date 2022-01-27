How to know if you are entitled to PIS 2022? How do I know if I receive PIS 2022? See Caixa phone to check PIS and how to withdraw PIS 2022

THE PIS/Pasep salary allowance calendar 2022 starts at February. At payment dates were approved by the Deliberative Council of the Worker Support Fund (Codefat).

The payment of the salary allowance of the Social Integration Program (PIS) It’s from Public Servant Asset Formation Program (Pasep) is done annually to worker.

Although the payment is already coming, there are still many doubts related to the PIS/Pasep 2022 salary allowance. Among the main ones are How to know if you are entitled to PIS 2022? How do I know if I receive PIS 2022? what kindphone from the Caixa to Consult the PIS? How to withdraw PIS 2022?

Check out these answers about the PIS/Pasep 2022 salary allowance below.

What is the value of PIS/Pasep 2022?

THE value of PIS/Pasep 2022 is up to one minimum wage (R$ 1,100 in 2021) and varies according to how long the person has worked. That is, if the employee has worked all year, he/she receives a minimum wage, if he/she has worked for a month, he/she earns proportionally: 1/12 of the value.

How to know if you are entitled to PIS 2022?

See what is needed to access the benefits of the PIS/Pasep 2022 salary bonus:

Be registered with PIS or Pasep for at least five years;

Receive up to two monthly minimum wages in 2020;

Work with a formal contract for at least 30 days (consecutive or not) in 2020;

Have the data updated by the employer in the Annual Report of Social Information (RAIS).

How do I know if I receive PIS 2022?

To know if you are entitled to PIS and Pasep, which is salary bonus amounta date and the respective receiving bank, the government is preparing a specific channel.

According to the Ministry of Labor and Pensions, since January 22, it is possible to consult the status of the benefit through the Digital Work Card or on the GOV.BR portal.

Cashier’s Phone to Consult the PIS

To find out if you are entitled, what is the value of the PIS salary allowance, the date and the respective bank of receipt, just call the central Hello Workertelephone 158, is available for assistance.

In the case of workers linked to the pasep, The balance check is on the Consult your Pasep page. There is also the option to call the Customer Service Center Bank of Brazil (4004-0001, capitals and metropolitan regions, or 0800 729 0001.

How to withdraw PIS 2022

THE PIS withdrawal is carried out at Federal Savings Bank and lottery houses; already the pasep is paid by Bank of Brazil.

Anyone who does not have an account in these banks can withdraw the benefit at any ATM with the citizen card and the password for withdrawal.

Those who do not have the card receive it at any Caixa branch with a photo ID, CPF and work card.

Questions can be consulted at Caixa’s customer service, on the number 0800 726 0207, through the website and through the Caixa Trabalhador app (Android or iOS). Regarding PASEP, Banco do Brasil’s service is on the number 0900 729 0001, through the website and also through the bank’s application (Android or iOS).